Sonic Sights
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Julie Blackmon's 'Night Swim' // 'Middleground' by Shelley Washington

Published September 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
Julie Blackmon (American, born 1966), Night Swim, 2021, archival pigment print, 59 x 77 inches. Collection of Jared Bohannon. Art and photo © Julie Blackmon.

The hot, sticky weather of summer in the Midwest can be made palatable by access to swimming holes, lakes, and rivers. As a child, did you take refuge in the water like the subjects in Julie Blackmon’s “Night Swim?” The refreshing, freeing feeling of swimming offers refuge from nights that are just as warm as days.

Shelley Washington is a Brooklyn-based composer that grew up in Missouri and Kansas. Her piece “Middleground” is inspired by her childhood and the memories she cherishes from her time in the middle of the country. When listening, feelings of nostalgia, childhood joy, and late evening gatherings with family and friends come through. What memories of your own surface when you listen?

Want to explore more music inspired by Julie Blackmon's art? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Julie Blackmon: A Life in Frame' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

