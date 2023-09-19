Julie Blackmon's 'Night Swim' // 'Middleground' by Shelley Washington

The hot, sticky weather of summer in the Midwest can be made palatable by access to swimming holes, lakes, and rivers. As a child, did you take refuge in the water like the subjects in Julie Blackmon’s “Night Swim?” The refreshing, freeing feeling of swimming offers refuge from nights that are just as warm as days.

Shelley Washington is a Brooklyn-based composer that grew up in Missouri and Kansas. Her piece “Middleground” is inspired by her childhood and the memories she cherishes from her time in the middle of the country. When listening, feelings of nostalgia, childhood joy, and late evening gatherings with family and friends come through. What memories of your own surface when you listen?

