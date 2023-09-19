Julie Blackmon's 'Records' // 'ironhorses' by Nick Omiccioli

UMKC alum and composer Nick Omiccioli’s “ironhorses” features exuberant music at a quick, almost fervent pace. The horns and woodwinds seem to “talk” back to each other, as if unable to contain their excitement.

In Julie Blackmon’s “Records” the energy of the children is palpable. Whether dancing, mid-jump or singing, you can almost hear that motion echoed in Nick Omiccioli’s music. The cause of this energy? The strategically placed open bottle of Dr. Pepper may be involved...

