Sonic Sights
Sonic Sights
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Julie Blackmon's 'Records' // 'ironhorses' by Nick Omiccioli

KCUR
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
Julie Blackmon (American, born 1966), Records, 2021, archival pigment print, edition 1 of 7, 44 x 67 ½ inches. Collection of Andrea and Steve Morgan. Art and photo © Julie Blackmon.
Julie Blackmon
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Julie Blackmon (American, born 1966), Records, 2021, archival pigment print, edition 1 of 7, 44 x 67 ½ inches. Collection of Andrea and Steve Morgan. Art and photo © Julie Blackmon.

UMKC alum and composer Nick Omiccioli’s “ironhorses” features exuberant music at a quick, almost fervent pace. The horns and woodwinds seem to “talk” back to each other, as if unable to contain their excitement.

In Julie Blackmon’s “Records” the energy of the children is palpable. Whether dancing, mid-jump or singing, you can almost hear that motion echoed in Nick Omiccioli’s music. The cause of this energy? The strategically placed open bottle of Dr. Pepper may be involved...

Want to explore more music inspired by Julie Blackmon's art? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Julie Blackmon: A Life in Frame' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

Classical KC Spotlight
