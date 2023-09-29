© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sonic Sights
Sonic Sights
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Elaine de Kooning’s 'Bacchus #10' // 'Masquerade' by Anna Clyne

KCUR
Published September 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
Elaine de Kooning's Bacchus #10
E. G. Schempf, 2019
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Elaine de Kooning (American, 1918-1989), Bacchus #10, 1980, oil on canvas, 39 x 30 inches, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Bebe and Crosby Kemper Collection, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. R. Crosby Kemper, Jr., 2005.36.01. © Elaine de Kooning Trust.

At first glance, Elaine de Kooning’s “Bacchus #10” looks like an abstraction that doesn’t represent anything - a pure, unfettered combination of colors, lines, and shapes. When you take a closer look at the swaths of gray, blue, and purple at the center of the painting, does something begin to emerge? What do you see?

De Kooning was inspired by a 19th century sculpture of the Roman god Bacchus, painting a series of works capturing the twisting, dynamic form of the statue. As the god of wine, debauchery, and excess, Bacchus (also known as Dionysus in Greek mythology) has inspired countless rituals, parties, and festivals throughout the ages.

When listening to Anna Clyne’s “Masquerade,” you can hear party-goers dance around wildly, watch acrobatics in the street, or even set off fireworks. Inspired by 18th century promenade concerts held in London’s pleasure gardens, Clyne’s music paints a similar portrait of revelry as de Kooning’s depiction of Bacchus. As you listen, it’s easy to reflect on how humans have gathered to celebrate together throughout history.

Want to explore more music inspired by art from 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction?' Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

Classical KC Spotlight
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now