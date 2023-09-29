Grace Hartigan’s 'The Massacre' // 'Fire in My Mouth IV: Fire' by Julia Wolfe

Rage. Pain. Panic. Fear. When looking at Grace Hartigan’s “The Massacre,” these feelings may rise to the surface. In the chaos of brushstrokes, what do you think is the subject of the massacre? Is it a person, place, thing, or idea?

Composer Julia Wolfe thought about destruction when composing “Fire in My Mouth.” The piece follows the story of Triangle Shirtwaist Factory workers before the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 146 people: mostly young immigrant women. When listening to the piece, hear how the cacophony of instruments blend with voices. Which ones stand out? Which fade to the background?

