Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Grace Hartigan’s 'The Massacre' // 'Fire in My Mouth IV: Fire' by Julia Wolfe

KCUR
Published September 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
Grace Hartigan's The Massacre
E. G. Schempf, 2019
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Grace Hartigan (American, 1922-2008), The Massacre, 1952, oil on canvas, 80 x 127¾ inches, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Bebe and Crosby Kemper Collection, Gift of the Enid and Crosby Kemper Foundation, 1995.038.01. © Grace Hartigan. Courtesy of ACA Galleries.

Rage. Pain. Panic. Fear. When looking at Grace Hartigan’s “The Massacre,” these feelings may rise to the surface. In the chaos of brushstrokes, what do you think is the subject of the massacre? Is it a person, place, thing, or idea?

Composer Julia Wolfe thought about destruction when composing “Fire in My Mouth.” The piece follows the story of Triangle Shirtwaist Factory workers before the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 146 people: mostly young immigrant women. When listening to the piece, hear how the cacophony of instruments blend with voices. Which ones stand out? Which fade to the background?

Want to explore more music inspired by art from 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction?' Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

