Helen Frankenthaler’s 'Coral Wedge' // 'Valencia' by Caroline Shaw

Coral, tangerine, amber, saffron - all of these words are used to describe different shades of the color orange. In Helen Frankenthaler’s “Coral Wedge,” you can see the variations of orange on the canvas. This was created by her own "soak-stain" technique, where she poured thinned paint onto canvas, producing luminous color washes that appear to merge with the canvas. Beyond color, what shapes or imagery come to mind?

If you see an orange (the fruit) when looking at “Coral Wedge,” what do you associate with it? Its juiciness? The dimpled surface of the peel? Perhaps the semi circles that emerge as you peel it open. Caroline Shaw’s “Valencia” explores the intricacies of an object that is seemingly simple on the surface. When you listen, hear how the repeated patterns played by the string quartet morph and change - at moments sparkling like freshly squeezed orange juice, and at other times harsh like a hand plucking the fruit from a tree.

