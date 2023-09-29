© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Helen Frankenthaler’s 'Midnight Shore' // 'By the Still Waters' by Amy Beach

KCUR
Published September 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT
Helen Frankenthaler's Midnight Shore
Knoedler & Company
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Helen Frankenthaler (American, 1928-2011), Midnight Shore, 2002, acrylic on canvas, 55¾ x 35½ inches, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Bebe and Crosby Kemper Collection, Museum purchase made possible by a gift from the R. C. Kemper Charitable Trust, 2004.18.01. © 2015 Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

The deep, rich indigo sky of Helen Frankenthaler’s “Midnight Shore” begs you to look closer - dive into the depths of its inky expanse. It transitions into a mottled maroon before reaching the shoreline. The lighter washes of blue and tan provide a peaceful contrast to the intense, alluring sky.

The almost hypnotic colors of Frankenthaler’s nighttime beach scene are mirrored in Amy Beach’s “By the Still Waters.” Listen as the piano plays a continuously repeating melody that sounds like water softly lapping upon the shore: radiating peace, assurance, and a sense of deep calmness.

Want to explore more music inspired by art from 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction?' Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

