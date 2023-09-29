Helen Frankenthaler’s 'Midnight Shore' // 'By the Still Waters' by Amy Beach

The deep, rich indigo sky of Helen Frankenthaler’s “Midnight Shore” begs you to look closer - dive into the depths of its inky expanse. It transitions into a mottled maroon before reaching the shoreline. The lighter washes of blue and tan provide a peaceful contrast to the intense, alluring sky.

The almost hypnotic colors of Frankenthaler’s nighttime beach scene are mirrored in Amy Beach’s “By the Still Waters.” Listen as the piano plays a continuously repeating melody that sounds like water softly lapping upon the shore: radiating peace, assurance, and a sense of deep calmness.

