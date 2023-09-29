Jane Freilicher’s 'Landscape' // 'Made in America' by Joan Tower

In the Midwest, there are some sights that feel familiar whether you’re in Minnesota, Michigan, or Missouri: a lone barn surrounded by cornfields as a suburban development encroaches on its borders; a dirt road hugged by tall grasses that leads to the local creek or watering hole; the sleepy, historic downtown of a city whose era has long passed. While Jane Freilicher’s “Landscape” doesn’t paint a distinct image of those scenes, the abstract depiction of a town creates a sense of nostalgia and familiarity. What images or places are you transported to when looking at this piece?

Joan Tower has thought a lot about American scenes in her music. “Made in America” reflects on the basic rights American citizens have, but often take for granted. Using the theme of “America the Beautiful,” she weaves together a tapestry of American life, with moments of distraction, as if to remind us to not forget what we already have in our life of bounty.

