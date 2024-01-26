Hangama Amiri's 'Bazaar' // 'Laïla Djân' by Ensemble Kaboul and Hesperion XXI

The beauty salon, textile store, and postcard shop shown in “Bazaar” transport you to a moment frozen in time from a Kabul market. As you look at the rich fabrics and array of colors, it feels as though you can step inside each of the shops to browse wares and drink in the sights and sounds around you. As you look at each storefront, what do you see put on display? Conversely, what is veiled behind fabric?

Ensemble Kaboul is a Geneva-based group of Afghan artists preserving and performing traditional Afghan music. Much like a market, Afghan music brings together a lot of influences and flavors: Indian, Persian, and Central Asian sounds combine to create a distinct dialect of musical language. You can hear that reflected in the combination of woodwinds, percussion instruments, and the rabab lute: one of the national instruments of Afghanistan. The dance-like tune of “Laïla Djân” reflects the bustle of a busy market and as it gets faster you can picture yourself being swept up in the crowd of shoppers on a busy street.

