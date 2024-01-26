Hangama Amiri's 'Departure' // 'In Road' by Milad Mohammadi

Moving is a stressful experience, made even more so if done under duress or pressure. Artist Hangama Amiri left Kabul, Afghanistan with her family in 1996 as a seven-year-old. In “Departure,” you see boxes stacked and secured on top of a car. If given limited time or space to move your belongings, what items would you deem precious enough to take with you? What would you leave behind?

At first glance, the road ahead on a journey may seem smooth and easy, but bumps and obstacles can deter even the most solid of plans. “In Road” by Milad Mohammadi lays out a smooth path in the form of a consistent piano line, playing a repeating pattern of notes. That routine is interrupted by the ornate inflections of a tār, a lute-like instrument used throughout Middle Eastern traditional music. As you listen to the sharp plucking of the tār, see how it complements and contrasts the piano line, changing the trajectory of the journey ahead.

