Hangama Amiri's 'Her Dressing Table' // 'Gole Sadbarg' by Elaha Soroor & Kefaya

Amiri’s “Her Dressing Table” shows a depiction of the artist’s mother, wearing Western-style clothing with her hair flowing. Note the red polish on her nails; the blush of lipstick on her lips. Lining the vanity is an array of beauty products that echo the rich colors of fabric that adorn the room. Simple items that many women are accustomed to using daily have been banned by the Taliban in Afghanistan – makeup, nail polish and lush fabric are seen as attention-seeking and distractions to men. The act of wearing these products shows resilience in the face of restriction and a resistance to an oppressive regime.

London-based Afghan composer Elaha Sohoor’s music celebrates and honors the rich cultural history of women in Afghanistan. Her latest album – a collaboration with the award-winning Kefaya collective – is a collection of Afghan folk songs that have been passed down from mothers to daughters for generations. The song “Gole Sadbarg” roughly translates to “hundred-leaved summer rose.” As you listen, it’s easy to picture a mother sitting down in front of a vanity with her daughter, humming this tune while braiding her hair or applying mascara, feeling comfortable and loved in each other’s presence.

Want to explore more music inspired by Hangama Amiri's art? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Hangama Amiri: A Homage to Home' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.