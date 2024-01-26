Hangama Amiri's 'Reclining Woman on a Sofa' // 'My Ineffable Love for You' by Qais Essar

The image of a woman relaxing on a chaise lounge or sofa is one that has been created and replicated by many artists throughout history – typically fair-skinned women painted by white male artists. In Amiri’s “Reclining Woman on a Sofa,” she confronts that stereotype by showing a brown woman relaxed, yet in command of her space. The act of being gentle and soft is a quiet, but strong resistance to the restrictions currently placed on women in Afghanistan.

Qais Essar is an Afghan-American composer who pairs the rabab, a lute-like traditional Afghan instrument, with Western classical instruments to create a fusion of old and new. In “My Ineffable Love for You,” the rabab weaves together with chimes and the arpeggios of a harp with a layer of stings underneath. As you listen, imagine yourself reclining on the sofa in Amiri’s work. Does the music fill you with a sense of peace and contentment? What power do those emotions give you in the face of anger and fear?

Want to explore more music inspired by Hangama Amiri's art? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Hangama Amiri: A Homage to Home' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.