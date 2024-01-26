Hangama Amiri's 'Still-Life with Alocasia Plant' // 'Instrumental Robab' by Afghan Ensemble

Houseplants are one of the many ways we decorate our living spaces, perhaps making a rental or impermanent dwelling feel more comfortable. They are living things that must be nurtured and maintained to survive. While not sentient, however, they are present: bearing witness to our day-to-day lives that bleed into years. In Amiri’s “Still-Life with Alocasia Plant,” what do you think this plant has experienced alongside its owner? What objects have accompanied you throughout the phases of your life?

It's easy to get wrapped up in the mundane aspects of our daily lives, not noticing the passing of time until it catches up with us. While listening to the "Instrumental Robab" performed by the Afghan Ensemble, notice how the constant beat of the drums becomes a sort of wallpaper behind for the plucked strings of the rabab. Do you notice the passage of time? Or are you lulled into a sense of timelessness by the rhythm?

