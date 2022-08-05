What's your favorite musical memory as a student in band or orchestra? Here's what our listeners had to say

Scroll to the bottom for a Spotify playlist with even more listener selections.

Brooke Knoll

Suite No. 2 for Military Band in F Major, Op. 28, H. 106

by Gustav Holst

Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds

Concerto for Orchestra

I. Intrada. Allegro maestoso

by Witold Lutosławski

Jukka-Pekka Saraste and the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Symphony in B flat major

I. Moderately fast, with vigour - Molto agitato

by Paul Hindemith

Timothy Foley and the Presidents Own United States Marine Band

Symphony No. 1 in G Minor

IV. Finale

by Vasily Kalinnikov, arr. for wind ensemble by Glen Bainum and Christopher Heidenreich

Frederick Speck and the Louisville Concert Band

Tubby the Tuba

by George Kleinsinger, Paul Tripp

Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra

Julia Child, narrator

Chester Schmitz, tuba

The Washington Post March

by John Philip Sousa

The Presidents Own United States Marine Band