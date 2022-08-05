© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

What's your favorite musical memory as a student in band or orchestra? Here's what our listeners had to say

Published August 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT
20220805_bk_orchestra
Manuel Nägeli
/
Unsplash
Here are our listeners' favorite memories from their school music ensembles.

Get tuned up for a musical school year as Classical KC honors music students and educators with a listener curated special. In part one, explore band and orchestral music. Hear music from Gustav Holst, Paul Hindemith, Frank Erickson, John Philip Sousa and more. Plus, 'Tubby the Tuba' might even make an appearance.

Scroll to the bottom for a Spotify playlist with even more listener selections.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Suite No. 2 for Military Band in F Major, Op. 28, H. 106
by Gustav Holst
Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds

Concerto for Orchestra
I. Intrada. Allegro maestoso
by Witold Lutosławski
Jukka-Pekka Saraste and the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Symphony in B flat major
I. Moderately fast, with vigour - Molto agitato
by Paul Hindemith
Timothy Foley and the Presidents Own United States Marine Band

Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
IV. Finale
by Vasily Kalinnikov, arr. for wind ensemble by Glen Bainum and Christopher Heidenreich
Frederick Speck and the Louisville Concert Band

Tubby the Tuba
by George Kleinsinger, Paul Tripp
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra
Julia Child, narrator
Chester Schmitz, tuba

The Washington Post March
by John Philip Sousa
The Presidents Own United States Marine Band

Kansas City Local Feature schoolMusicClassical KCclassical
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
