What's your favorite musical memory as a student in band or orchestra? Here's what our listeners had to say
Get tuned up for a musical school year as Classical KC honors music students and educators with a listener curated special. In part one, explore band and orchestral music. Hear music from Gustav Holst, Paul Hindemith, Frank Erickson, John Philip Sousa and more. Plus, 'Tubby the Tuba' might even make an appearance.
Scroll to the bottom for a Spotify playlist with even more listener selections.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Suite No. 2 for Military Band in F Major, Op. 28, H. 106
by Gustav Holst
Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds
Concerto for Orchestra
I. Intrada. Allegro maestoso
by Witold Lutosławski
Jukka-Pekka Saraste and the London Philharmonic Orchestra
Symphony in B flat major
I. Moderately fast, with vigour - Molto agitato
by Paul Hindemith
Timothy Foley and the Presidents Own United States Marine Band
Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
IV. Finale
by Vasily Kalinnikov, arr. for wind ensemble by Glen Bainum and Christopher Heidenreich
Frederick Speck and the Louisville Concert Band
Tubby the Tuba
by George Kleinsinger, Paul Tripp
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra
Julia Child, narrator
Chester Schmitz, tuba
The Washington Post March
by John Philip Sousa
The Presidents Own United States Marine Band