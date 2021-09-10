Kansas City Today
Every Weekday
Kansas City Today is a daily news podcast from KCUR Studios bringing you all things Kansas City, wrapped up in 15 minutes or less. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, it’ll be waiting in your feed every weekday. Hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin.
A Kansas City Star investigation found that solidarity within the Kansas City Police Department doesn't extend to its Black officers — who say they've experienced racist discrimination, unequal punishment and even bullying from fellow officers and superiors.
After coming to Kansas City to train in journalism, a young reporter is now back in Ukraine — where she is observing from the front lines as her home country becomes a war zone. Plus, a couple in Missouri hopes to create the state’s first Black-owned hemp processing site.
The retirement of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith comes after years of bitter debates over police conduct and funding. Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer has defended how a state-appointed board controls the KCPD, and is now calling for Missouri to require even more city funding for police.
After voting against a bill that included $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall now says the U.S. needs to send more weapons to help the country fight Russia. Plus, how a lack of employees is holding back domestic oil production.
When Mitchell Williams formed the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Kansas City, his goal was simple: Get more people of color in the saddle and make a positive impact on their health. Plus, community groups in mid-Missouri are helping out Afghan refugees who are new to America and new to motherhood.
The trial of University of Kansas professor Feng "Franklin" Tao started on Monday. Tao was arrested as part of much-criticized Trump-era program designed to catch spies sharing American intellectual property and secrets with China. Plus, some Kansas jails are finally allowing medical care for opioid addiction.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is facing calls to abandon his U.S. Senate campaign after his ex-wife accused him of physical violence against her and their children, and threatening her if she did anything "that might damage his political career."
Both the Kansas and Missouri legislatures are just a few weeks away from the end of their sessions. So why has so little work been finished?
Harold Smith, an artist from Kansas City, Kansas, is having something of a mid-career moment, with his works appearing in museums and on the new TV show "Bel-Air." Plus, how the new Kansas City health director is addressing COVID-19, low morale in health workers, and gun violence.
Kansas City is planning to spend nearly $2 billion on city services this year, from police to housing, but where exactly will that taxpayer money go? Plus, both the KU and Kansas State women's basketball teams are headed into the first round of March Madness.