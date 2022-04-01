You can now enjoy 24/7 country music on 91.9 FM: Country KC

Since 91.9 FM launched mid-2020, Kansas City has seen the return of 24/7 classical music on the airwaves. The announcement to change formats to country music has been a part of the station's plan since its inception.

"We're bringing country Bach to Kansas City, and we couldn't be more excited," says director Stephen Steigman. "The programming we'll be sharing with Kansas Citians will be like nothing they've experienced before."

For a preview of the music you can expect from Country KC, listen to the playlist below.

(Happy April Fool's Day!)

