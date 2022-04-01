© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical KC Spotlight

You can now enjoy 24/7 country music on 91.9 FM: Country KC

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll
Published April 1, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT
20220331_bk_aprilfoolsdc
Crysta Henthorne
/
91.9 FM Country KC.

We're excited to announce our new format, sharing country music with all of Kansas City 24/7. Get a sneak peek of the programming you can expect from us moving forward.

Since 91.9 FM launched mid-2020, Kansas City has seen the return of 24/7 classical music on the airwaves. The announcement to change formats to country music has been a part of the station's plan since its inception.

"We're bringing country Bach to Kansas City, and we couldn't be more excited," says director Stephen Steigman. "The programming we'll be sharing with Kansas Citians will be like nothing they've experienced before."

For a preview of the music you can expect from Country KC, listen to the playlist below.

(Happy April Fool's Day!)

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
