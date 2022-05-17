Explore Classical KC's staff favorite NPR Tiny Desks

Congratulations to Alisa Amador, the winner of NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Contest!

Since its launch in 2008, over 800 Tiny Desk Concerts have become part of the series. Enjoy a small selection of classical and classical-adjacent favorites, picked by the Classical KC staff.

Augustin Hadelich

Max Richter/American Contemporary Music Ensemble

Bridget Kibbey

Sudan Archives

Yo-Yo Ma

Gaelynn Lea

Silvana Estrada

Eighth Blackbird