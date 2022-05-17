© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KC Spotlight

Explore Classical KC's staff favorite NPR Tiny Desks

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll
Published May 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
20220517_bk_eighthblackbird
NPR
/
YouTube
Chicago new-music ensemble eighth blackbird plays a NPR Tiny Desk Concert in 2016.

With the announcement of the 2022 winner of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, our staff members share some of their favorite classical and classical-adjacent performances from the archives.

Congratulations to Alisa Amador, the winner of NPR's 2022 Tiny Desk Contest!

Since its launch in 2008, over 800 Tiny Desk Concerts have become part of the series. Enjoy a small selection of classical and classical-adjacent favorites, picked by the Classical KC staff.

Augustin Hadelich

Max Richter/American Contemporary Music Ensemble

Bridget Kibbey

Sudan Archives

Yo-Yo Ma

Gaelynn Lea

Silvana Estrada

Eighth Blackbird

Tags

Classical KC Spotlight Local musicMusicclassical musicperforming arts
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now