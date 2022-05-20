© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical KC Spotlight

Honor Memorial Day through song with John Brancy and Peter Dugan

KCUR
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
20220520_bk_memorialdayspecial
Estlin Usher (WFMT Radio Network)
John Brancy and Peter Dugan.

Tune in on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m. to honor those whose lives have been forever changed by war, including songs written by composers and poets who were soldiers themselves.

Join GRAMMY Award winning baritone John Brancy and Peter Dugan, pianist and host of NPR’s From the Top, for a special Memorial Day program. Much of the music comes from the WWI era when the world was confronted with modern warfare for the very first time.

Selections for this program come from the critically acclaimed album A Silent Night: A WWI Memorial in Song and the new release The Journey Home: Live from the Kennedy Center on Avie Records.

This program will air on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m.

Playlist

  • “When the Boys Come Home” by Oley Speaks (1874-1948)
  • “Youth and Love” from Songs of Travel by Ralph Vaughan Williams* (1872-1958)
  • “The Lads in Their Hundreds” from A Shropshire Lad by George Butterworth* (1885-1916)
  • “Keep the Homefires Burning” by Igor Novello* arr. Dugan/Brancy
  • “My Buddy” by Walter Donaldson (1893-1947) arr. Dugan/Brancy
  • “God Be with Our Boys Tonight” by Wilfred Sanderson (1878-1935)
  • “Tom Sails Away” by Charles Ives (1874-1954)
  • “In Flanders Fields” by Leonardo Dugan (b. 1980)
  • Toccata from Le Tombeau de Couperin by Maurice Ravel* (1875-1937)
  • “Noel des enfants qui n’ont plus de maisons” by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
  • “How fair this spot” by Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)
  • “Spring Waters” by Sergei Rachmaninov
  • “Goodbye France” by Irving Berlin* (1888-1989)
  • Danny Boy Traditional, arr. Dugan/Brancy

*indicates a composer who served in WWI

