This weekend, honor Black freedom with 'Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration'

Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration, uses music from Black American composers to highlight progress and the pain that has been held the community at large. Using the commemoration of the emancipation of all those who had been enslaved in United States as a starting off point, this special will face our racist past and present in a tapestry of sounds, somber to ecstatic.

Listen on 91.9 FM or stream at classicalkc.org on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m.

Program Playlist