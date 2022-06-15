This weekend, honor Black freedom with 'Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration'
Listen Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. to 'Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration,' a special program honoring and uplifting Black voices.
Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration, uses music from Black American composers to highlight progress and the pain that has been held the community at large. Using the commemoration of the emancipation of all those who had been enslaved in United States as a starting off point, this special will face our racist past and present in a tapestry of sounds, somber to ecstatic.
Listen on 91.9 FM or stream at classicalkc.org on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m.
Program Playlist
- William Grant Still - And They Lynched Him on a Tree: No. 6 "They Left Him Hanging"
- William Grant Stills - Darker America
- Margaret Bonds - The Negro Speaks of Rivers
- Undine Smith Moore - Before I'd Be a Slave
- George Walker - Folk Songs for Orchestra: I. Going to lay down my sword and shield
- Regina Harris Baiocchi - "Hold Out for Joy"
- Samuel Coleridge-Taylor - African Suite: Danse Negre
- Adolphus Hailstork - "Shout for Joy"