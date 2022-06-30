Announcing Classical KC’s first endowed fund

Classical KC was established in 2020 with a goal to champion Kansas City’s musicians and ensembles, and grow classical music audiences by sharing programming that reflects and illuminates our broader world. Broadcasting at 91.9 FM and online at classicalkc.org , Classical KC is Kansas City’s only 24/7 classical music service dedicated to its community. It is a listener-supported nonprofit, with content made possible through its members and the philanthropic community.

One of those members is Dr. Linda E. Mitchell, Professor of History and Martha Jane Phillips Starr Missouri Distinguished Endowed Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Mitchell has been a listener from the very beginning, captivated by the diverse programming that includes a weekly Local Feature, The Kansas City Symphony program, From the Archives with Frank Byrne and Sound Currents, the city’s only weekly program dedicated to contemporary classical music.

“I was inspired to go beyond my membership to create a fund that will help Classical KC sustain its local programming for many years to come,” says Mitchell. “By establishing this endowment, I and others who participate are investing in Classical KC’s future.”

The Classical KC Local Fund Endowment is held at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Foundation , producing earnings to support Classical KC’s local programming efforts and offering perpetual funding regardless of annual budget fluctuations.

“The Classical KC Local Fund Endowment is a vital next step in Classical KC’s growth,” says director Stephen Steigman. “This funding, in combination with grants from local foundations, partnerships with our arts partners, and strong member support means we can confidently advance our mission.” Steigman says this includes expansion and deepening of partnerships, the growth of Classical KC’s music library, diversification of the canon, additional local on-air hosts, and, longer term, new local programs.

Endowments are one way individuals can support Classical KC, either by contributing to the Classical KC Local Fund endowment or by forming a new one (minimum gift of $25,000). Other ways to support the service include monthly or annual membership, the Ovation Circle, partner marketing and/or car donation.