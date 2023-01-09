Meet the newest members of the Kansas City Symphony.

Jun Iwasaki and Autumn Chodorowski Get to know concertmaster Jun Iwasaki and second violin Autumn Chodorowski Listen • 4:22

New Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Jun Iwasaki was most recently concertmaster for the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. He has acted as concertmaster for the Oregon, Pittsburgh and Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestras, and his musical roots can be traced back to his parents: both musicians.

Autumn Chodorowski, new second violinist, also had musical role models in her life. Growing up near Chicago, being able to access great performances from ensembles like the Chicago Symphony encouraged her passion for classical music.

Matthew Lengas and Jahleel Smith Get to know one and English horn player Matthew Lengas and new bass trombonist Jahleel Smith Listen • 4:34

After time with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Jahleel Smith is joining the Kansas City Symphony as the bass trombonist. Although trombone was not his first (or second) choice of instrument, it didn't take long for him to fall in love with it, aided by a performance of Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 8.

Matthew Lengas is the new English horn and utility oboe player for the Kansas City Symphony. He discovered the oboe through an unlikely source: a VHS tape of a Moody Blues concert. Although as a Wisconsin native he's a Packers fan, he's excited to explore all that Kansas City has to offer in terms of sports, entertainment, and nature.

More profiles on new members of the Kansas City Symphony will be added to this post as they air.