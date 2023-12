Follow along with Classical KC's Carol Showdown by downloading your own!

Download your own bracket as a PNG here. If you want to download it as a PDF, click on the text below.

Voting Round 1: Dec. 4-6

Voting Round 2: Dec. 7-9

Voting Round 3: Dec. 10-12

Voting Round 4: Dec. 13-15

Submit your votes for Round 1 below!