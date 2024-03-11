Here are Kansas City's 2024-25 classical music seasons all in one place
As a gathering place for all classical music lovers in Kansas City, Classical KC presents as many upcoming concert seasons by local groups as we can get our hands on.
This page will be updated as more seasons are released. If you'd like to share season information for your organization or ensemble, please contact us at classical@classicalkc.org.
The Kansas City Symphony
Upcoming season highlights:
September 13-15
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello
UNSUK CHIN subito con forza
ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK Concerto in B Minor for Cello and Orchestra
IGOR STRAVINSKY The Firebird (1910, complete ballet)
October 4-6
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
ALEXANDER ZEMLINSKY Sinfonietta
PIOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra
FELIX MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, “Scottish”
Full season information can be found at kcsymphony.org.
Lyric Opera of Kansas City
September 27 & 29
The Brightness of Light (2019)
Composer: Kevin Puts
A semi-staged concert with projections; the second half will consist of opera and Broadway hits specially selected by Renee Fleming and Rod Gilfry for Lyric Opera audiences.
November 15 - 17
The Barber of Seville (1816)
Composer: Giacomo Rossini
Librettist: Cesare Sterbini
Sung in Italian with English subtitles
March 7 - 9
Cruzar la cara de la luna (2010)
A mariachi opera by Jose “Pepe” Martinez and Leonard Foglia
Sung in Spanish and English with English subtitles
May 2 - 4
Turandot (1926)
Composer: Giacomo Puccini
Librettists: Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni
Sung in Italian with English subtitles
Full season info can be found at kcopera.org
Midwest Chamber Ensemble
Upcoming season highlights
Sunday, May 5
ROBERT SCHUMANN Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54
PAUL MEALOR Stabat Mater
Sunday, February 4
Brahms, Milhaud & Morris
JOHANNES BRAHMS Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114
DARIUS MILHAUD Quartet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, and Piano
ALYSSA MORRIS Brush Strokes
Full season information can be found at midwestchamberensemle.org.