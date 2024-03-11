Here are Kansas City's 2024-25 classical music seasons all in one place

This page will be updated as more seasons are released. If you'd like to share season information for your organization or ensemble, please contact us at classical@classicalkc.org.

The Kansas City Symphony

Upcoming season highlights:

September 13-15

Matthias Pintscher, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

UNSUK CHIN subito con forza

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK Concerto in B Minor for Cello and Orchestra

IGOR STRAVINSKY The Firebird (1910, complete ballet)

October 4-6

Matthias Pintscher, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

ALEXANDER ZEMLINSKY Sinfonietta

PIOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra

FELIX MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, “Scottish”

Full season information can be found at kcsymphony.org.

Matthias Pintscher on the 2024-25 season Listen • 1:21

Lyric Opera of Kansas City

September 27 & 29

The Brightness of Light (2019)

Composer: Kevin Puts

A semi-staged concert with projections; the second half will consist of opera and Broadway hits specially selected by Renee Fleming and Rod Gilfry for Lyric Opera audiences.

November 15 - 17

The Barber of Seville (1816)

Composer: Giacomo Rossini

Librettist: Cesare Sterbini

Sung in Italian with English subtitles

March 7 - 9

Cruzar la cara de la luna (2010)

A mariachi opera by Jose “Pepe” Martinez and Leonard Foglia

Sung in Spanish and English with English subtitles

May 2 - 4

Turandot (1926)

Composer: Giacomo Puccini

Librettists: Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni

Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Deborah Sandler Kemper speaks with Christy L'Esperance about Renée Fleming and the upcoming season at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Listen • 1:53

Full season info can be found at kcopera.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble

Upcoming season highlights

Sunday, May 5

ROBERT SCHUMANN Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54

PAUL MEALOR Stabat Mater

Sunday, February 4

Brahms, Milhaud & Morris

JOHANNES BRAHMS Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114

DARIUS MILHAUD Quartet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, and Piano

ALYSSA MORRIS Brush Strokes

Full season information can be found at midwestchamberensemle.org.