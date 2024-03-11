© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are Kansas City's 2024-25 classical music seasons all in one place

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll,
Sam WismanChristy L'Esperance
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:33 AM CDT
Artwork by Crysta Henthorne
Artwork by Crysta Henthorne

As a gathering place for all classical music lovers in Kansas City, Classical KC presents as many upcoming concert seasons by local groups as we can get our hands on.

This page will be updated as more seasons are released. If you'd like to share season information for your organization or ensemble, please contact us at classical@classicalkc.org.

The Kansas City Symphony

Upcoming season highlights:

September 13-15
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello
UNSUK CHIN subito con forza
ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK Concerto in B Minor for Cello and Orchestra
IGOR STRAVINSKY The Firebird (1910, complete ballet)

October 4-6
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
ALEXANDER ZEMLINSKY Sinfonietta
PIOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra
FELIX MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, “Scottish”

Full season information can be found at kcsymphony.org.

Matthias Pintscher on the 2024-25 season
Conductor Matthias Pintscher leads the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, March 2023

Lyric Opera of Kansas City

September 27 & 29
The Brightness of Light (2019)
Composer: Kevin Puts
A semi-staged concert with projections; the second half will consist of opera and Broadway hits specially selected by Renee Fleming and Rod Gilfry for Lyric Opera audiences.

November 15 - 17
The Barber of Seville (1816)
Composer: Giacomo Rossini
Librettist: Cesare Sterbini
Sung in Italian with English subtitles

March 7 - 9
Cruzar la cara de la luna (2010)
A mariachi opera by Jose “Pepe” Martinez and Leonard Foglia
Sung in Spanish and English with English subtitles

May 2 - 4
Turandot (1926)
Composer: Giacomo Puccini
Librettists: Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni
Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Deborah Sandler Kemper speaks with Christy L'Esperance about Renée Fleming and the upcoming season at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City.
Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director Deborah Sandler Kemper at Classical KC

Full season info can be found at kcopera.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble

Upcoming season highlights

Sunday, May 5
ROBERT SCHUMANN Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54
PAUL MEALOR Stabat Mater

Sunday, February 4
Brahms, Milhaud & Morris
JOHANNES BRAHMS Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114
DARIUS MILHAUD Quartet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, and Piano
ALYSSA MORRIS Brush Strokes

Full season information can be found at midwestchamberensemle.org.

Artistic Director Kathryn Hilger discusses the Midwest Chamber Ensemble's upcoming season.
Kathryn Hilger

Tags
Classical KC Spotlight Classical KCclassical musicMusicLocal music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Christy L'Esperance
Kansas City native Christy L’Esperance (pronounced “LESS-per-ahns") started listening to classical music on the Snoopy radio she got for her 4th birthday. Today, as Classical KC’s Community Engagement Specialist and On-Air Host, she enjoys classical music through much better speakers. You can reach Christy at clesperance@classicalkc.org. She would love to hear about the ways you keep music in your life.
See stories by Christy L'Esperance
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now