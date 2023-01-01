Classical KC Summer Concert

About 91.9 Classical KC: Born as a way to keep the music playing and support Kansas City's local performing arts organizations when venues and concert halls were shuttered during the pandemic, Classical KC launched in July 2020.

Now with an average monthly audience of more than 60,000 across all of our platforms, an ever-growing list of local arts partners, and exclusive local programs, Classical KC champions the very best of classical music from Kansas City and the world.

Classical KC is a nonprofit, member-supported service that provides free access to exceptional classical music programming to all who seek it at 91.9 FM and at classicalkc.org. Classical KC is a sister station to KCUR 89.3 and a service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.