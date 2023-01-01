© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
About 91.9 Classical KC

Classical KC Summer Concert

Monday, July 17 at Lemonade Park

We're celebrating our 3rd birthday, and we want you to join in the summer fun!

Not yet a Classical KC member? With your ticket purchase, you are automatically eligible to join the growing supporters of our 24/7 nonprofit classical music service. Members enjoy exclusive content, discounts at select events, and more.

Harpist Brooke Knoll and flutist Mary Jamerson
Fountain City Brass Band
Lemonade Park
About 91.9 Classical KC: Born as a way to keep the music playing and support Kansas City's local performing arts organizations when venues and concert halls were shuttered during the pandemic, Classical KC launched in July 2020.

Now with an average monthly audience of more than 60,000 across all of our platforms, an ever-growing list of local arts partners, and exclusive local programs, Classical KC champions the very best of classical music from Kansas City and the world.

Classical KC is a nonprofit, member-supported service that provides free access to exceptional classical music programming to all who seek it at 91.9 FM and at classicalkc.org. Classical KC is a sister station to KCUR 89.3 and a service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

About the venue, Lemonade Park: Lemonade Park is an outdoor entertainment venue featuring live performances along with great food and drink in Kansas City’s famous Stockyards district.

There are on-site picnic tables or you may bring your own collapsible chair(s).

Click here for answers to Frequently Asked Questions, including parking details.

Location: 1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO, 64102