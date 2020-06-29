© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Radio Programs
Grammys 2022: Here are Kansas City's classical connections
Brooke Knoll
,
Classical KC invites you to enjoy selections from Grammy Award nominated classical recordings with Kansas City connections. We'll hear music from Joyce DiDonato, Sandbox Percussion, The Kansas City Symphony and more. Symphony Music Director Michael Stern, pianist Alon Goldstein and percussionist Ian Rosenbaum will share their feelings about what it means to be a part of a nominated project.
Radio Programs
Geometric musings with Lawrence Wilde
Sascha Groschang
,
Radio Programs
Great composers and their next moves - Part 2
Dan Margolies
,
Radio Programs
Exploring the cosmos with Alexandra Gardner
Sascha Groschang
,
