Classical KC invites you to enjoy selections from Grammy Award nominated classical recordings with Kansas City connections. We'll hear music from Joyce DiDonato, Sandbox Percussion, The Kansas City Symphony and more. Symphony Music Director Michael Stern, pianist Alon Goldstein and percussionist Ian Rosenbaum will share their feelings about what it means to be a part of a nominated project.
In "A Knee on the Neck," composer Adolphus Hailstork and librettist Herbert Martin pay tribute to Floyd's memory and offer hope for the future – while wrestling with the realities of the present day.
While the creators of a a new opera about Emmett Till hope it will inspire white people to confront racism, others worry it depicts Black trauma for white entertainment while masquerading as activism.
'Spontaneity, intimacy, and great joy': Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City welcome new artistic directorsHyeyeon Park and Dmitri Atapine join the organization, marking the first change in artistic leadership since its founding 45 years ago.
The ebullient nonagenarian's new recording features music she's been playing for nearly a century.
