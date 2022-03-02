The musical interface and '(R)evolution of Steve Jobs'
Conductor Michael Christie talks with Classical KC about leading the orchestra for Mason Bates' new opera about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. We will find out what he hopes new and traditional opera fans take away from seeing the show, and hear selections from the opera.
Scroll down for an online-only bonus conversation with conductor Michael Christie.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Michael Christie, conductor
Program
Prologue - Thought It Was High-time
Overture
Thanks for Coming
Hey, Stranger
It's like Totally Simple
That Can Also Be a Ticking Clock
You've Become One of the People We Hated
They're Waiting for You in the Boardroom
Where Were You
Lyrical Interlude
From "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs"
by Mason Bates
Libretto by Mark Campbell
The Sante Fe Opera and Opera Orchestra
Michael Christie, conductor
The Lyric Opera of Kansas City will present "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" March 11-13th. Learn more at kcopera.org.
Bonus Content
So what about Steve Jobs' iconic black turtle neck and washed-out jeans? Michael Christie explains how the design team created the look for Steve Jobs and other characters in the opera.