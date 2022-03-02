© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

The musical interface and '(R)evolution of Steve Jobs'

Published March 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST
The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs
Erich Schlegel
/
Austin Opera
The Austin Opera presents the Texas Premiere of Mason Bates and Mark Campbell’s The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs at The Long Center, February 2022

Conductor Michael Christie talks with Classical KC about leading the orchestra for Mason Bates' new opera about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. We will find out what he hopes new and traditional opera fans take away from seeing the show, and hear selections from the opera.

Scroll down for an online-only bonus conversation with conductor Michael Christie.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Michael Christie, conductor

Program

Prologue - Thought It Was High-time
Overture
Thanks for Coming
Hey, Stranger
It's like Totally Simple
That Can Also Be a Ticking Clock
You've Become One of the People We Hated
They're Waiting for You in the Boardroom
Where Were You
Lyrical Interlude

From "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs"
by Mason Bates
Libretto by Mark Campbell
The Sante Fe Opera and Opera Orchestra
Michael Christie, conductor

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City will present "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" March 11-13th. Learn more at kcopera.org.

Bonus Content
So what about Steve Jobs' iconic black turtle neck and washed-out jeans? Michael Christie explains how the design team created the look for Steve Jobs and other characters in the opera.
The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Tags

Kansas City Local Feature Local musicAppleLyric Opera of Kansas CityClassical KC
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
