The Kings Singers in performance

Brooke Knoll

Program

Heliseb väljadel

by Urmas Sisask

Tsintskaro

Traditional

Shemokmedura

Traditional

Chí mi na mórbheanna

by John Cameron, arr. by James MacMillan

Loch Lomond

Trad. arr. by David Overton

Puirt a’ bheul: Amadan gorach - Tha Flonnlagh - Chuirinn air

Trad. arr by Daryl Runswick

Civitas sancti tui

by William Byrd

God, grant with grace

Thomas Tallis

S'Dremlin feygl

by Leyb Yampolsky, arr. by Toby Young

Dance to thy Daddy

Traditional

Penny Lane

John Lennon and Paul McCartney, arr. by Bob Chilcott

It's A New World

by Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin, arr. by Richard Rodney Bennett

Seaside Rendezvous

by Freddie Mercury

And So It Goes

by Billy Joel

One Day

by Michel Legrand, arr. by Richard Rodney Bennett

From the album "Finding Harmony"

You can learn more about the Kings Singers at kingssingers.com.

Our thanks to the staff of the Harriman-Jewell Series for their assistance.

Learn more at hjseries.org.