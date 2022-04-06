The Kings Singers in performance
We take you inside Kansas City's historic Folly Theater for a recent Harriman-Jewell Series performance by the Kings Singers. We'll hear music inspired by harmony and hope, including works by composers ranging from William Byrd to Queen and Billy Joel.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Heliseb väljadel
by Urmas Sisask
Tsintskaro
Traditional
Shemokmedura
Traditional
Chí mi na mórbheanna
by John Cameron, arr. by James MacMillan
Loch Lomond
Trad. arr. by David Overton
Puirt a’ bheul: Amadan gorach - Tha Flonnlagh - Chuirinn air
Trad. arr by Daryl Runswick
Civitas sancti tui
by William Byrd
God, grant with grace
Thomas Tallis
S'Dremlin feygl
by Leyb Yampolsky, arr. by Toby Young
Dance to thy Daddy
Traditional
Penny Lane
John Lennon and Paul McCartney, arr. by Bob Chilcott
It's A New World
by Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin, arr. by Richard Rodney Bennett
Seaside Rendezvous
by Freddie Mercury
And So It Goes
by Billy Joel
One Day
by Michel Legrand, arr. by Richard Rodney Bennett
From the album "Finding Harmony"
You can learn more about the Kings Singers at kingssingers.com.
Our thanks to the staff of the Harriman-Jewell Series for their assistance.
Learn more at hjseries.org.