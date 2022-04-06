The Kings Singers in performance

© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
We take you inside Kansas City's historic Folly Theater for a recent Harriman-Jewell Series performance by the Kings Singers. We'll hear music inspired by harmony and hope, including works by composers ranging from William Byrd to Queen and Billy Joel.

Brooke Knoll

Heliseb väljadel
by Urmas Sisask

Tsintskaro
Traditional

Shemokmedura
Traditional

Chí mi na mórbheanna
by John Cameron, arr. by James MacMillan

Loch Lomond
Trad. arr. by David Overton

Puirt a’ bheul: Amadan gorach - Tha Flonnlagh - Chuirinn air
Trad. arr by Daryl Runswick

Civitas sancti tui
by William Byrd

God, grant with grace
Thomas Tallis

S'Dremlin feygl
by Leyb Yampolsky, arr. by Toby Young

Dance to thy Daddy
Traditional

Penny Lane
John Lennon and Paul McCartney, arr. by Bob Chilcott

It's A New World
by Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin, arr. by Richard Rodney Bennett

Seaside Rendezvous
by Freddie Mercury

And So It Goes
by Billy Joel

One Day
by Michel Legrand, arr. by Richard Rodney Bennett
From the album "Finding Harmony"

You can learn more about the Kings Singers at kingssingers.com.

Our thanks to the staff of the Harriman-Jewell Series for their assistance.

Learn more at hjseries.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
