Out and Proud: Kansas City artists share music for Pride month
Celebrate Pride month with Classical KC by listening to meaningful music selected by queer Kansas City artists, including Lee Hartman from the Mid America Freedom Band, singer and harpist Calvin Arsenia, and members of the Kansas City Women’s Chorus. Hear music by John Corigliano, Caroline Shaw, Julius Eastman and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest curators
Lee Hartman, Director of Programming - Harriman-Jewell Series and Artistic Director - Mid America Freedom Band
Calvin Arsenia, harpist, singer, songwriter
Cindy Sheppard, Hilary Morton, Uli Schneider and Emily Marrin from the Kansas City Women's Chorus
Program
Concierto de Aranjuez
I. Allegro con spirito
III. Allegro gentile
by Joaquin Rodrigo
José Serebrier and the New York Philharmonic
Sharon Isbin, guitar
And the Swallow
by Caroline Shaw
Jean-Sébastien Vallée and the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul - Montreal
Lay All Your Love On Me
by Benny Goeran, Bror Andersson and Bjoern K Ulvaeus - arr. by Caroline Shaw
Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion
Femenine - No. 1, Prime
by Julius Eastman
Christopher Rountree and wild Up
Honor Song
by Jeremy Dutcher
Jeremy Dutcher with Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Symphony No. 1
II. Tarantella
IV. Epilogue
by John Corigliano
Leonard Slatkin and the National Symphony Orchestra
Dido Dido
by Henry Purcell
Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond
Come Sunday - II. Shout! (Live)
by Omar Thomas
Eric Wilson and the Baylor University Wind Ensemble
Want even more music to celebrate Pride? Explore our Spotify playlist including tunes chosen by our guest curators.