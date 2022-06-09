Out and Proud: Kansas City artists share music for Pride month

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest curators

Lee Hartman, Director of Programming - Harriman-Jewell Series and Artistic Director - Mid America Freedom Band

Calvin Arsenia, harpist, singer, songwriter

Cindy Sheppard, Hilary Morton, Uli Schneider and Emily Marrin from the Kansas City Women's Chorus

Program

Concierto de Aranjuez

I. Allegro con spirito

III. Allegro gentile

by Joaquin Rodrigo

José Serebrier and the New York Philharmonic

Sharon Isbin, guitar

And the Swallow

by Caroline Shaw

Jean-Sébastien Vallée and the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul - Montreal

Lay All Your Love On Me

by Benny Goeran, Bror Andersson and Bjoern K Ulvaeus - arr. by Caroline Shaw

Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion

Femenine - No. 1, Prime

by Julius Eastman

Christopher Rountree and wild Up

Honor Song

by Jeremy Dutcher

Jeremy Dutcher with Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Symphony No. 1

II. Tarantella

IV. Epilogue

by John Corigliano

Leonard Slatkin and the National Symphony Orchestra

Dido Dido

by Henry Purcell

Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond

Come Sunday - II. Shout! (Live)

by Omar Thomas

Eric Wilson and the Baylor University Wind Ensemble

Want even more music to celebrate Pride? Explore our Spotify playlist including tunes chosen by our guest curators.