classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Out and Proud: Kansas City artists share music for Pride month

Published June 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
20220609_bk_pridecollage
Knoll, Brooke
/
Courtesy of artists
Composers (left to right): Caroline Shaw, John Corigliano, Julius Eastman, Omar Thomas, Jeremy Dutcher, and Sharon Isbin.

Celebrate Pride month with Classical KC by listening to meaningful music selected by queer Kansas City artists, including Lee Hartman from the Mid America Freedom Band, singer and harpist Calvin Arsenia, and members of the Kansas City Women’s Chorus. Hear music by John Corigliano, Caroline Shaw, Julius Eastman and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest curators

Lee Hartman, Director of Programming - Harriman-Jewell Series and Artistic Director - Mid America Freedom Band

Calvin Arsenia, harpist, singer, songwriter

Cindy Sheppard, Hilary Morton, Uli Schneider and Emily Marrin from the Kansas City Women's Chorus

Program

Concierto de Aranjuez
I. Allegro con spirito
III. Allegro gentile
by Joaquin Rodrigo
José Serebrier and the New York Philharmonic
Sharon Isbin, guitar

And the Swallow
by Caroline Shaw
Jean-Sébastien Vallée and the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul - Montreal

Lay All Your Love On Me
by Benny Goeran, Bror Andersson and Bjoern K Ulvaeus - arr. by Caroline Shaw
Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion

Femenine - No. 1, Prime
by Julius Eastman
Christopher Rountree and wild Up

Honor Song
by Jeremy Dutcher
Jeremy Dutcher with Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Symphony No. 1
II. Tarantella
IV. Epilogue
by John Corigliano
Leonard Slatkin and the National Symphony Orchestra

Dido Dido
by Henry Purcell
Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond

Come Sunday - II. Shout! (Live)
by Omar Thomas
Eric Wilson and the Baylor University Wind Ensemble

Want even more music to celebrate Pride? Explore our Spotify playlist including tunes chosen by our guest curators.

Tags

Kansas City Local Feature LGBTQClassical KCclassical musicchoral music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
