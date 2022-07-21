© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

The folkloric sounds of Kansas City's Marimba Sol de Chiapas

Published July 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
Carlos Moreno
KCUR 89.3
Marimba Sol de Chiapas director John Currey at home with two of his marimbas made in Chiapas, Mexico

Explore folkloric and genre-bending music from Chiapas, Mexico, courtesy of Kansas City's Marimba Sol de Chiapas. Artistic director John Currey will explain the roots of this traditional style of playing and how it came to Kansas City. We'll also learn about an upcoming collaboration with Ensemble Iberica from artistic director Beau Bledsoe.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

John Currey
Beau Bledsoe

Carlos Moreno
Carlos Moreno
Carlos Moreno
Carlos Moreno

Program

Chiapas
by Alberto Dominguez, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon

El Sinoloense
by Mariano Briseno, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon

Guadalajara
by Pepe Guizar, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon

Medley
by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon

Hay Unos Ojos
by Ramon Ayala, arr. by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey
Mireya Ramos with Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica

Male Consuelito
Traditional, arr. by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey
Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica

Andarele Vamanos
Traditional, arr by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey
Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica

Marimba Concerto
I. Preludio y Danza
II. Tapiz Para El Kapitan
by James Mobberley
Marimba Yajalon with Paul Freeman and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Carlos Moreno
KCUR 89.3
John Currey plays a "marimba esmeraldeña" from the northern Pacific coast of Ecuador. Rather than resting on legs, the instrument is suspended above the ground by rope on a wooden frame.

You can learn more about Marimba Sol de Chiapas at mexicanmarimba.com, and more info about Ensemble Iberica and their upcoming performances can be found at ensembleiberica.org.

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCMusicMexicoLocal music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
