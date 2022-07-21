The folkloric sounds of Kansas City's Marimba Sol de Chiapas
Explore folkloric and genre-bending music from Chiapas, Mexico, courtesy of Kansas City's Marimba Sol de Chiapas. Artistic director John Currey will explain the roots of this traditional style of playing and how it came to Kansas City. We'll also learn about an upcoming collaboration with Ensemble Iberica from artistic director Beau Bledsoe.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
John Currey
Beau Bledsoe
Program
Chiapas
by Alberto Dominguez, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon
El Sinoloense
by Mariano Briseno, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon
Guadalajara
by Pepe Guizar, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon
Medley
by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda
Marimba Yajalon
Hay Unos Ojos
by Ramon Ayala, arr. by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey
Mireya Ramos with Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica
Male Consuelito
Traditional, arr. by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey
Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica
Andarele Vamanos
Traditional, arr by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey
Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica
Marimba Concerto
I. Preludio y Danza
II. Tapiz Para El Kapitan
by James Mobberley
Marimba Yajalon with Paul Freeman and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra
You can learn more about Marimba Sol de Chiapas at mexicanmarimba.com, and more info about Ensemble Iberica and their upcoming performances can be found at ensembleiberica.org.