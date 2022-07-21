The folkloric sounds of Kansas City's Marimba Sol de Chiapas

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

John Currey

Beau Bledsoe

1 of 4 — 20220721_bk_marimba1 Carlos Moreno 2 of 4 — 20220721_bk_marimba2 Carlos Moreno 3 of 4 — 20220721_bk_marimba3 Carlos Moreno 4 of 4 — 20220721_bk_marimba4 Carlos Moreno

Program

Chiapas

by Alberto Dominguez, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda

Marimba Yajalon

El Sinoloense

by Mariano Briseno, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda

Marimba Yajalon

Guadalajara

by Pepe Guizar, arr. by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda

Marimba Yajalon

Medley

by Zeferino Nandayapa Ralda

Marimba Yajalon

Hay Unos Ojos

by Ramon Ayala, arr. by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey

Mireya Ramos with Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica

Male Consuelito

Traditional, arr. by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey

Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica

Andarele Vamanos

Traditional, arr by Beau Bledsoe and John Currey

Marimba Sol de Chiapas and Ensemble Iberica

Marimba Concerto

I. Preludio y Danza

II. Tapiz Para El Kapitan

by James Mobberley

Marimba Yajalon with Paul Freeman and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 John Currey plays a "marimba esmeraldeña" from the northern Pacific coast of Ecuador. Rather than resting on legs, the instrument is suspended above the ground by rope on a wooden frame.

You can learn more about Marimba Sol de Chiapas at mexicanmarimba.com, and more info about Ensemble Iberica and their upcoming performances can be found at ensembleiberica.org.