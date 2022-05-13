© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Folk infiltration with Beau Bledsoe and Alex Mallet

Published May 13, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT
Sascha Groschang
/
Beau Bledsoe and Alex Mallet join the Sound Currents team in studio.

We're exploring the connection between folk and classical music ahead of the Folk Alliance International conference happening in Kansas City on May 18-22.

The roots of classical music and folk music have always been intertwined, but in recent years, there's been a rich marriage of the two genres with lots of new classical music being influenced by folk music from around the globe.

On this episode of Sound Currents, hear music from artists featured at this year’s Folk Alliance International conference.

This week's guests are Beau Bledsoe of Ensemble Iberica and Alex Mallet of Folk Alliance International.

Scroll to the bottom to hear a bonus piece: Dave Sharp World's Havoon Havoon, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Beau Bledsoe
Alex Mallet

Program
Eleven
by Coleen Dieker
Ensemble Iberica: Ezgi Karakus - cello, Coleen Dieker - violin, Rich Wheeler - saxophone, Beau Bledsoe - guitar/oud, John Currey, Amado Espinoza - percussion

Izmir
by Ezgi Karakus
Ensemble Iberica: Ezgi Karakus - cello, Coleen Dieker - violin, Rich Wheeler - saxophone, Beau Bledsoe - guitar/oud, John Currey, Amado Espinoza - percussion

Younger Man
by Laura Cortese
Laura Cortese and The Dance Cards

Upstairs Coffee
by Zachary Brown
Westbound Situation

In It
by Max ZT
Max ZT

Stabat Mater (Corsica)
Traditional
Windborne

Dominae Sanctae
by Raine Hamilton
Raine Hamilton

Bonus piece
Hear Dave Sharp World's 'Havoon Havoon' performed by Grigor Narekatsi -- does the way it's performed influence how you think of its genre?
