Folk infiltration with Beau Bledsoe and Alex Mallet
We're exploring the connection between folk and classical music ahead of the Folk Alliance International conference happening in Kansas City on May 18-22.
The roots of classical music and folk music have always been intertwined, but in recent years, there's been a rich marriage of the two genres with lots of new classical music being influenced by folk music from around the globe.
On this episode of Sound Currents, hear music from artists featured at this year’s Folk Alliance International conference.
This week's guests are Beau Bledsoe of Ensemble Iberica and Alex Mallet of Folk Alliance International.
Scroll to the bottom to hear a bonus piece: Dave Sharp World's Havoon Havoon, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Beau Bledsoe
Alex Mallet
Program
Eleven
by Coleen Dieker
Ensemble Iberica: Ezgi Karakus - cello, Coleen Dieker - violin, Rich Wheeler - saxophone, Beau Bledsoe - guitar/oud, John Currey, Amado Espinoza - percussion
Izmir
by Ezgi Karakus
Ensemble Iberica: Ezgi Karakus - cello, Coleen Dieker - violin, Rich Wheeler - saxophone, Beau Bledsoe - guitar/oud, John Currey, Amado Espinoza - percussion
Younger Man
by Laura Cortese
Laura Cortese and The Dance Cards
Upstairs Coffee
by Zachary Brown
Westbound Situation
In It
by Max ZT
Max ZT
Stabat Mater (Corsica)
Traditional
Windborne
Dominae Sanctae
by Raine Hamilton
Raine Hamilton