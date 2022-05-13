Folk infiltration with Beau Bledsoe and Alex Mallet

The roots of classical music and folk music have always been intertwined, but in recent years, there's been a rich marriage of the two genres with lots of new classical music being influenced by folk music from around the globe.

On this episode of Sound Currents, hear music from artists featured at this year’s Folk Alliance International conference.

This week's guests are Beau Bledsoe of Ensemble Iberica and Alex Mallet of Folk Alliance International.

Scroll to the bottom to hear a bonus piece: Dave Sharp World's Havoon Havoon, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Beau Bledsoe

Alex Mallet

Program

Eleven

by Coleen Dieker

Ensemble Iberica: Ezgi Karakus - cello, Coleen Dieker - violin, Rich Wheeler - saxophone, Beau Bledsoe - guitar/oud, John Currey, Amado Espinoza - percussion

Izmir

by Ezgi Karakus

Ensemble Iberica: Ezgi Karakus - cello, Coleen Dieker - violin, Rich Wheeler - saxophone, Beau Bledsoe - guitar/oud, John Currey, Amado Espinoza - percussion

Younger Man

by Laura Cortese

Laura Cortese and The Dance Cards

Upstairs Coffee

by Zachary Brown

Westbound Situation

In It

by Max ZT

Max ZT

Stabat Mater (Corsica)

Traditional

Windborne

Dominae Sanctae

by Raine Hamilton

Raine Hamilton