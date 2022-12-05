Thousands take part in Kansas City's record-setting low brass Christmas traditions
Host Brooke Knoll speaks with Stephanie Brimhall from the Kansas City Symphony and Tuba Christmas, as well as Frank Perez and Will Biggs from Trombone Christmas, about the genesis of each event and what it takes to coordinate these massive low brass extravaganzas. We'll also hear inspiring memories about past performances and a selection of low brass holiday music.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Stephanie Brimhall, Director of Education & Community Engagement for the Kansas City Symphony and coordinator for Tuba Christmas
Frank Perez, Director of Bands at Baker University and co-coordinator for Trombone Christmas
Will Biggs, Director of Instrumental Music for Gardner Edgerton High School and co-coordinator for Trombone Christmas
Program
Adeste Fideles (Oh Come, All Ye Faithful)
by John Francis Wade, arr. by Alec Wilder
Scott Watson and Kansas City Tuba Christmas
Silent Night
by Franz Xaver Gruber, arr. by Alec Wilder
Kansas City Tuba Christmas
Messiah, HWV 56, Part II - Hallelujah
George Frideric Handel, arr. by R. Morris
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Jesu, bleibet meine Freude - Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben, BWV 147
by Johann Sebastian Bach
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Go Tell! (after Go Tell It on the Mountain)
by William Brusick
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Carol of the Bells
by Mykola Leontovych, arr. by J. Oliver
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Sleigh Ride
by Leroy Anderson
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Joy to The World
Trad. arr. by DW Morgan
KC Bone Connection
Adeste Fideles (Oh Come, All Ye Faithful)
by John Francis Wade, arr. by DW Morgan
KC Bone Connection
Oh Little Town of Bethlehem
by Lewis H. Redner, arr. by Robert Mott
KC Bone Connection
Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming
by Michael Praetorius, arr. by DW Morgan
KC Bone Connection
Gesu bambino (The Infant Jesus)
by Pietro Alessandro Yon, arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir
Coventry Carol (with Come Thou Long-Expected Jesus)
Trad. arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir
I'll Be Home for Christmas
by Walter Kent, arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir
O Christmas Tree
Trad. arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir
You can learn more about Tuba Christmas and their December 9th performance at Crown Center at kcsymphony.org.
More information about Trombone Christmas and their December 10th performance at Union Station can be found on Facebook or at trombonechristmas.org.