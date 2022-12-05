© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Thousands take part in Kansas City's record-setting low brass Christmas traditions

Published December 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST
TCKansasCity2017.jpeg
Frank Perez
/
Members of Trombone Christmas perform in Union Station's Grand Plaza, 2017

Host Brooke Knoll speaks with Stephanie Brimhall from the Kansas City Symphony and Tuba Christmas, as well as Frank Perez and Will Biggs from Trombone Christmas, about the genesis of each event and what it takes to coordinate these massive low brass extravaganzas. We'll also hear inspiring memories about past performances and a selection of low brass holiday music.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Stephanie Brimhall, Director of Education & Community Engagement for the Kansas City Symphony and coordinator for Tuba Christmas

Frank Perez, Director of Bands at Baker University and co-coordinator for Trombone Christmas

Will Biggs, Director of Instrumental Music for Gardner Edgerton High School and co-coordinator for Trombone Christmas

Program

Adeste Fideles (Oh Come, All Ye Faithful)
by John Francis Wade, arr. by Alec Wilder
Scott Watson and Kansas City Tuba Christmas

Silent Night
by Franz Xaver Gruber, arr. by Alec Wilder
Kansas City Tuba Christmas

Messiah, HWV 56, Part II - Hallelujah
George Frideric Handel, arr. by R. Morris
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Jesu, bleibet meine Freude - Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben, BWV 147
by Johann Sebastian Bach
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Go Tell! (after Go Tell It on the Mountain)
by William Brusick
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Carol of the Bells
by Mykola Leontovych, arr. by J. Oliver
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Sleigh Ride
by Leroy Anderson
R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Tuba Christmas
Eric T. Williams
/
Kansas City holds the Guinness World Record for Largest Tuba Ensemble, achieved in 2018 at the annual TubaChristmas concert.

Joy to The World
Trad. arr. by DW Morgan
KC Bone Connection

Adeste Fideles (Oh Come, All Ye Faithful)
by John Francis Wade, arr. by DW Morgan
KC Bone Connection

Oh Little Town of Bethlehem
by Lewis H. Redner, arr. by Robert Mott
KC Bone Connection

Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming
by Michael Praetorius, arr. by DW Morgan
KC Bone Connection

Gesu bambino (The Infant Jesus)
by Pietro Alessandro Yon, arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

Coventry Carol (with Come Thou Long-Expected Jesus)
Trad. arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

I'll Be Home for Christmas
by Walter Kent, arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

O Christmas Tree
Trad. arr. by Gary Slechta
Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

You can learn more about Tuba Christmas and their December 9th performance at Crown Center at kcsymphony.org.

More information about Trombone Christmas and their December 10th performance at Union Station can be found on Facebook or at trombonechristmas.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature ChristmasClassical KCLocal musicTuba Christmas
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content