Thousands take part in Kansas City's record-setting low brass Christmas traditions

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Stephanie Brimhall, Director of Education & Community Engagement for the Kansas City Symphony and coordinator for Tuba Christmas

Frank Perez, Director of Bands at Baker University and co-coordinator for Trombone Christmas

Will Biggs, Director of Instrumental Music for Gardner Edgerton High School and co-coordinator for Trombone Christmas

Program

Adeste Fideles (Oh Come, All Ye Faithful)

by John Francis Wade, arr. by Alec Wilder

Scott Watson and Kansas City Tuba Christmas

Silent Night

by Franz Xaver Gruber, arr. by Alec Wilder

Kansas City Tuba Christmas

Messiah, HWV 56, Part II - Hallelujah

George Frideric Handel, arr. by R. Morris

R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Jesu, bleibet meine Freude - Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben, BWV 147

by Johann Sebastian Bach

R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Go Tell! (after Go Tell It on the Mountain)

by William Brusick

R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Carol of the Bells

by Mykola Leontovych, arr. by J. Oliver

R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Sleigh Ride

by Leroy Anderson

R. Winston Morris and the Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Eric T. Williams / Kansas City holds the Guinness World Record for Largest Tuba Ensemble, achieved in 2018 at the annual TubaChristmas concert.

Joy to The World

Trad. arr. by DW Morgan

KC Bone Connection

Adeste Fideles (Oh Come, All Ye Faithful)

by John Francis Wade, arr. by DW Morgan

KC Bone Connection

Oh Little Town of Bethlehem

by Lewis H. Redner, arr. by Robert Mott

KC Bone Connection

Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming

by Michael Praetorius, arr. by DW Morgan

KC Bone Connection

Gesu bambino (The Infant Jesus)

by Pietro Alessandro Yon, arr. by Gary Slechta

Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

Coventry Carol (with Come Thou Long-Expected Jesus)

Trad. arr. by Gary Slechta

Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

I'll Be Home for Christmas

by Walter Kent, arr. by Gary Slechta

Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

O Christmas Tree

Trad. arr. by Gary Slechta

Nathaniel Brickens and the University of Texas Trombone Choir

You can learn more about Tuba Christmas and their December 9th performance at Crown Center at kcsymphony.org.

More information about Trombone Christmas and their December 10th performance at Union Station can be found on Facebook or at trombonechristmas.org.