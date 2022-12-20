The City Come Again 2022
Since 1982, William Jewell College has partnered with Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral to present "The City Come Again" as a gift in music and word to Kansas City. Dr. Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College, hosts this program of students and faculty presenting seasonal music, poetry, and more.
Host
Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College
Program
Carol Fantasia
by David Blackwell
Dr. Tracey Johnson, Ann Marie Rigler - Organ
I Parthenos Simeron - Today the Virgin Gives Birth
by Gerald Near
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Gloria - III. Laudamus te
by Antonio Vivaldi
Dr. Laura Lowry, Nicole Murray - soprano, Dana Woolard-Hughlett - cello, Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Bethlehem Down
by Peter Warlock
Daniel Belcher - baritone, Dr. Tracey Johnson - piano
Angels We Have Heard On High
Trad. arr. by Ian Coleman
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Traditional
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
The Kontakion of Christmas
by Benedict Sheehan
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
In the Bleak Midwinter
by Christina Rossetti, Gustav Holst
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Winter's Vow
by Juhi Bansal
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
City of Light
Poem and reading by Maryfrances Wagner, Poet Laureate - State of Missouri
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Trad. arr. by Andrew Carter
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Silent Night, Holy Night
by Franz Gruber, arr. by Mark David Johnson
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Joy to the World
by George Frideric Handel, arr. by Lowell Mason
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ
This program was recorded by Bob Beck and Jason Scheufler. Special thanks to Anthony J. Maglione.
You can learn more about the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College at jewell.edu/music and more about Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral at kccathedral.org.
A guide to all of Classical KC's holiday programming can be found HERE.