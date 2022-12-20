© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

The City Come Again 2022

By Sam Wisman
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST
22.12.12 JSE The City Come Again 66.jpg
Kyle Rivas
/
William Jewell College
Members of the William Jewell Concert Choir and audience stand inside Kansas City's Grace and Holy Trinity during "The City Come Again" - December 2022

Since 1982, William Jewell College has partnered with Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral to present "The City Come Again" as a gift in music and word to Kansas City. Dr. Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College, hosts this program of students and faculty presenting seasonal music, poetry, and more.

Host

Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College

Program

Carol Fantasia
by David Blackwell
Dr. Tracey Johnson, Ann Marie Rigler - Organ

I Parthenos Simeron - Today the Virgin Gives Birth
by Gerald Near
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Gloria - III. Laudamus te
by Antonio Vivaldi
Dr. Laura Lowry, Nicole Murray - soprano, Dana Woolard-Hughlett - cello, Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Bethlehem Down
by Peter Warlock
Daniel Belcher - baritone, Dr. Tracey Johnson - piano

Angels We Have Heard On High
Trad. arr. by Ian Coleman
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Traditional
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

The Kontakion of Christmas
by Benedict Sheehan
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir

In the Bleak Midwinter
by Christina Rossetti, Gustav Holst
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Winter's Vow
by Juhi Bansal
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir

City of Light
Poem and reading by Maryfrances Wagner, Poet Laureate - State of Missouri

O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Trad. arr. by Andrew Carter
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Silent Night, Holy Night
by Franz Gruber, arr. by Mark David Johnson
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Joy to the World
by George Frideric Handel, arr. by Lowell Mason
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione and the William Jewell Concert Choir
Dr. Ann Marie Rigler - organ

This program was recorded by Bob Beck and Jason Scheufler. Special thanks to Anthony J. Maglione.

You can learn more about the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College at jewell.edu/music and more about Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral at kccathedral.org.

A guide to all of Classical KC's holiday programming can be found HERE.

22.12.12 JSE The City Come Again 75.jpg
Dr. Anthony J. Maglione conducts the William Jewell Concert Choir in the organ loft at Kansas City's Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral - December 2022

Christmas, Local music, choral music, poetry
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
