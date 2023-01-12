Hear an exclusive recording of piano phenom Harmony Zhu in performance at the Folly Theater
Classical KC presents a recent Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert performance at the Folly Theater from pianist, composer and chess champion Harmony Zhu. We'll hear works by Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Kapustin and Debussy followed by a post-concert audience question and answer session led by Harriman-Jewell Series director Clark Morris.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Soloist
Program
Prelude in D Major, Op. 23, No. 4
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Fantasie in F Minor, Op. 49
by Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in C sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 1
by Frédéric Chopin
Variations, Op. 41
by Nikolai Kapustin
Polonaise in A flat major, Op. 53
by Frédéric Chopin
Images, Book I, L. 110 - portion
by Claude Debussy
Thanks to the staff of the Harriman-Jewell Series and The Folly Theater for their assistance.
You can learn more about the Harriman-Jewell Series at hjseries.org.