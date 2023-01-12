© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Hear an exclusive recording of piano phenom Harmony Zhu in performance at the Folly Theater

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published January 12, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST
_DSC1765-2.jpg
Andrew Schwartz
/
Harriman-Jewell Series
Pianist Harmony Zhu performs in The Folly Theater, November 2022

Classical KC presents a recent Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert performance at the Folly Theater from pianist, composer and chess champion Harmony Zhu. We'll hear works by Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Kapustin and Debussy followed by a post-concert audience question and answer session led by Harriman-Jewell Series director Clark Morris.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Soloist

Harmony Zhu

Program

Prelude in D Major, Op. 23, No. 4
by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Fantasie in F Minor, Op. 49
by Frédéric Chopin

Nocturne in C sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 1
by Frédéric Chopin

Variations, Op. 41
by Nikolai Kapustin

Polonaise in A flat major, Op. 53
by Frédéric Chopin

Images, Book I, L. 110 - portion
by Claude Debussy

Thanks to the staff of the Harriman-Jewell Series and The Folly Theater for their assistance.

You can learn more about the Harriman-Jewell Series at hjseries.org.

_DSC1809.jpg
Andrew Schwartz
/
Harriman-Jewell Series
Pianist Harmony Zhu receives an ovation inside The Folly Theater, November 2022

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
