Samantha Ege plays the music you need to know
Pianist and scholar Dr. Samantha Ege sits down with Classical KC's Brooke Knoll for a discussion about her musicianship, her research and the musical voices she works to bring to the forefront. We'll hear her perform works by Margaret Bonds, Florence Price, Kansas City native Nora Holt and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Samantha Ege, piano
Program
Piano Concerto in One Movement
by Florence Price
Negro Dance
by Nora Holt
Spiritual Suite:
The Valley of the Bones
The Bells
Troubled Water
by Margaret Bonds
Four Seasonal Sketches:
Spring Intermezzo
Summer Interlude
Autumn Dance
Winter Holiday
by Betty Jackson King
Dubnova Preludia (April Preludes), Op. 13
I. Allegro ma non troppo
III. Andante semplice
IV. Vivo
By Vítězslava Kaprálová
You can learn more about Samantha Ege at samanthaege.com.
She performs a Harriman-Jewell Series Free Discovery Concert on Sunday, May 15th at 5pm at The Folly Theater. Learn more at hjseries.org.