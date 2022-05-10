Samantha Ege plays the music you need to know

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Samantha Ege, piano

Program

Piano Concerto in One Movement

by Florence Price

Negro Dance

by Nora Holt

Spiritual Suite:

The Valley of the Bones

The Bells

Troubled Water

by Margaret Bonds

Four Seasonal Sketches:

Spring Intermezzo

Summer Interlude

Autumn Dance

Winter Holiday

by Betty Jackson King

Dubnova Preludia (April Preludes), Op. 13

I. Allegro ma non troppo

III. Andante semplice

IV. Vivo

By Vítězslava Kaprálová

You can learn more about Samantha Ege at samanthaege.com.

She performs a Harriman-Jewell Series Free Discovery Concert on Sunday, May 15th at 5pm at The Folly Theater. Learn more at hjseries.org.