NPR in Kansas City
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Samantha Ege plays the music you need to know

Published May 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
53bc46_3e23b296cf564948b12acbe0ba346736~mv2.jpeg
Courtesy of Artist
Pianist and musicologist Samantha Ege

Pianist and scholar Dr. Samantha Ege sits down with Classical KC's Brooke Knoll for a discussion about her musicianship, her research and the musical voices she works to bring to the forefront. We'll hear her perform works by Margaret Bonds, Florence Price, Kansas City native Nora Holt and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Samantha Ege, piano

Program

Piano Concerto in One Movement
by Florence Price

Negro Dance
by Nora Holt

Spiritual Suite:
The Valley of the Bones
The Bells
Troubled Water
by Margaret Bonds

Four Seasonal Sketches:
Spring Intermezzo
Summer Interlude
Autumn Dance
Winter Holiday
by Betty Jackson King

Dubnova Preludia (April Preludes), Op. 13
I. Allegro ma non troppo
III. Andante semplice
IV. Vivo
By Vítězslava Kaprálová

You can learn more about Samantha Ege at samanthaege.com.

She performs a Harriman-Jewell Series Free Discovery Concert on Sunday, May 15th at 5pm at The Folly Theater. Learn more at hjseries.org.

Kansas City Local Feature diversityLocal musicClassical KCpiano
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
