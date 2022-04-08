Black voices are brought to the forefront in a Kansas City choir

The Black Musical Arts Community Choir is a music organization committed to showcasing professional African-American musical artists including vocalists, instrumentalists, and composers. Founded in 2013 by Robert McNichols, Jr., BMA artists specialize in a wide range of musical genres including Concert Spirituals, Black Opera, Musical Theater, and Gospel.

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll sat down with musical director and conductor Dr. Robert McNichols Jr. to talk about the group before their April 9 performance.

Music used in this story

The Ragtime Symphonic Suite

by Stephen Flaherty

Ezekiel Saw de Wheel

Trad. arr. by William Dawson

He Never Failed Me Yet

by Robert Ray

Listen to the Lambs

Trad. arr by R. Nathaniel Dett

Free at Last from Big River

by Roger Miller

Event Details

The Black Musical Arts Community Choir performs at the Warwick Theater on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30pm. You can learn more about the group on Facebook and event details can be found at metkc.org.