5 Minute Features

"The Sacred Veil" is a collaboration between composer Eric Whitacre and lyric poet Charles Anthony Silvestri that will make its local debut with newly formed chamber choir Sonus. Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance, Silvestri, and Sonus founder Kolby Van Camp discuss the work, the cancer journey of Silvestri's wife, and the thin veil between life and death that touches all of our lives.
Legendary banjo player and composer Béla Fleck has been a cross-genre leader for decades. Brooke Knoll speaks with Béla about first taking the banjo into orchestra rehearsals, improvisation in classical music and performing in Kansas City with his band of over 30 years, the Flecktones.
In a fusion of art, live music and narration, works by ground-breaking female artists and composers throughout history will weave together for one fierce evening. Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance speaks with Bach Aria Soloists' Elizabeth Suh Lane and art curator Aimee Marceau DeGalan about the collaborative event.
Classical KC's Dan Margolies speaks with current Kansas City Symphony music director Michael Stern and incoming music director Matthias Pintscher about the new appointment, synergy with the musicians and taking the ensemble to the next level.
Cacti and classical music: Opus 76 quartet joins Kansas City Ballet for an unconventional performanceThis weekend, Opus 76 will join the Kansas City Symphony and Kansas City Ballet for a performance that challenges preconceived notions about the artform — and involves a fair number of cacti.
After the death of her son, Tyler Clementi, Jane Clementi founded an organization dedicated to addressing teen bullying and suicide. Through that work, a song cycle was created in Tyler's honor. Hear Christy L'Esperance's conversation with Anthony Edwards, Music Director at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, about this choral tribute.