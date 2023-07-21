5 Minute Features

"The Sacred Veil" is a collaboration between composer Eric Whitacre and lyric poet Charles Anthony Silvestri that will make its local debut with newly formed chamber choir Sonus. Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance, Silvestri, and Sonus founder Kolby Van Camp discuss the work, the cancer journey of Silvestri's wife, and the thin veil between life and death that touches all of our lives.

Listen • 4:59