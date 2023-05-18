© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KC Spotlight

Cacti and classical music: Opus 76 quartet joins Kansas City Ballet for an unconventional performance

KCUR | By Christy L'Esperance,
Sam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published May 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
20230517_bk_
Kansas City Ballet
/
"Cacti" features a playful and energetic style with a mix of classical ballet and contemporary dance techniques.

This weekend, Opus 76 will join the Kansas City Symphony and Kansas City Ballet for a performance that challenges preconceived notions about the artform — and involves a fair number of cacti.

When you think of ballet, tutus and pointe shoes coupled with harps and dainty tremolos may come to mind. If you're expecting to experience that at the Kansas City Ballet this weekend, think again.

The Kansas City Symphony and Opus 76 quartet are joining forces with the ballet for performances of Alexander Ekman's "Cacti," a piece that flips preconceived notions about ballet on its head.

While symphony members will be safely tucked into the pit, Opus 76 will be sharing the stage with 16 dancers that, at times, will be manipulating wooden platforms and spiky succulents.
20230517_bk_keithstanfield
Christy L'Esperance
/
Opus 76 violinist Keith Stanfield.

Alongside the dancers' prepared choreography, quartet members have a type of choreography of their own, as noted by Opus 76 violinist Keith Stanfield.

"I think in the case of our cellist, Dan Ketter, there's one particular move which is really fascinating and exciting that one of the ballerinas does. They slide like a soccer player, a sliding tackle and they come within about a foot of knocking him out."

Sharing the stage with the dancers presents another unique opportunity - the ability to witness the movements of those artists rather than being stuck in the "bottomless void" of an orchestral pit accompanying them.

Along with having an unconventional setup, "Cacti" takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to some of the pretensions that can surround high art critique, a sense of constantly interpreting and intellectualizing what you're witnessing rather than just taking it in and enjoying it.

These themes are explored primarily through the dancing, as Stanfield notes that the quartet is "there to help [the dancers] do their thing and to make them look as good as we can."

"There are not many cities like Kansas City in the world that have such support for the arts," Stanfield says, reflecting on the arts legacy in Kansas City.

"I'm just really keen to get more and more people aware of it. And I think all of us at our quartet are doing a very good job at that and it's a real pleasure to be doing that."

Keith Stanfield and the rest of the Opus 76 quartet will be joining the Kansas City Symphony and Kansas City Ballet for Alexander Ekman's "Cacti" this weekend. You can learn more about that performance at kcballet.org.

Learn more about Opus 76 at opus76.org.

Tags
Classical KC Spotlight Classical KCclassical musicLocal musicpiano
Christy L'Esperance
Kansas City native Christy L’Esperance (pronounced “LESS-per-ahns") started listening to classical music on the Snoopy radio she got for her 4th birthday. Today, as Classical KC’s Community Engagement Specialist and On-Air Host, she enjoys classical music through much better speakers. You can reach Christy at clesperance@ClassicalKC.org. She would love to hear about the ways you keep music in your life.
See stories by Christy L'Esperance
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now