Classical KC Spotlight

Bring the stage home with you: Further Listening with the Coterie Theatre

KCUR
Published September 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT

Want to explore more themes from the Coterie Theatre's production of "Justice at War?" Listen to our playlist of music that connects to the play and invites curious minds to make connections between the sounds they hear and the play they watched.

If you'd like to explore music that connects to themes in "Justice at War," a production put on by the Coterie Theatre, listen to Classical KC's curated Spotify playlist below.

Plus, find more educational resources on the Coterie Theatre's Edublog, which includes suggested readings, lesson plans, and sites for students to explore.

Classical KC Spotlight Classical KC Young Audiencesclassical musicLocal music
