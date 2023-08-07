Classical KC Young Audiences

Renowned violist Jordan Bak understands the importance of sharing the arts with young musicians such as the students of Harmony Project KC. Brooke Knoll speaks with Jordan, alongside Kyla Pitts-Zevin and Jaqueline Marquez Salgado from Harmony Project about the transformative power of music. Learn about their Harriman-Jewell Series collaboration and hear recordings of Jordan playing music by Joan Tower, Rebecca Clarke, Jeffrey Mumford and Harrison Leslie Adams, Jr.

