Classical KC Young Audiences

During the late 20th century, a new genre of music appeared: video game music. As the style gained sophistication and garnered millions of fans, live performances emerged, bringing together multi-generational audiences. Here's your guide to upcoming events in Kansas City where you can hear video game and anime music live.
Whether you've been listening to opera for years or have never heard of 'The Marriage of Figaro,' here's your guide to the Kansas City organizations reinventing and sharing opera in creative ways.
This renowned violist is sharing mentorship and music with students in Kansas City's historic NortheastRenowned violist Jordan Bak understands the importance of sharing the arts with young musicians such as the students of Harmony Project KC. Brooke Knoll speaks with Jordan, alongside Kyla Pitts-Zevin and Jaqueline Marquez Salgado from Harmony Project about the transformative power of music. Learn about their Harriman-Jewell Series collaboration and hear recordings of Jordan playing music by Joan Tower, Rebecca Clarke, Jeffrey Mumford and Harrison Leslie Adams, Jr.
Nicholas Dold, founder of Kansas City Young Chamber Musicians, is adding "chamber music kid" to the typical "band kid" and "orchestra kid" identities. Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance spoke with teenaged members of a chamber trio about music, emotions, and small group collaboration.
It can be daunting for children approaching a classical concert or opera for the first time. Lyric Opera of Kansas City's newest production — 'Listen, Wilhemina!' — aims to make kids feel at home in the audience.
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with multi-instrumentalist and improviser Gerald Trimble about his eclectic instruments and musical influences. Hear him perform in our studio and learn more about his upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Candlelight Ceilidh.
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll welcomes Jim Murray and Andrea Johnson from the Northland Symphony Orchestra. We'll learn about the group's origins, mission to keep concerts free and educational efforts. We'll hear performances of music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Édouard Lalo and Camille Saint-Saëns.
July 20 is National Moon Day, commemorating the day astronaut Neil Armstrong landed on the moon. Many composers have written about the moon and connect themes of love, nature and the soul to this celestial body. Explore those themes through these classical selections.