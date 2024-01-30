Rediscovering music was an unexpected, but exciting journey for this Kansas City teen

Pianist and composer Christian Won of Grandview, MO started in music at age six, but wasn't immediately drawn to it.

"I really didn't like it as a kid and I paused music for the next five or six years, no contact at all," he admitted.

When he went to summer camp at twelve, however, his love of music was reignited.

"I saw some older teens playing the keyboard who really inspired me," says Won. "I was like, 'ok, I have to learn piano now.'"

This new passion for music and playing the piano was unexpected, but invigorating.

"Having been disconnected from music for six years, hearing it again from a fresh perspective, kind of brought some new inspirations that I haven't thought of before," says Won. "This time it clicked with me."

While he was having fun playing, his mom encouraged him to work harder and see what he could accomplish.

"I didn't want to do anything too serious, but it was my mom that initially pushed me," says Won, "I wanted to practice more. I wanted to learn more difficult pieces, new composers - it was a new spark."

In addition to his piano playing prowess, Christian composes music, taking inspiration from the greats: "I try to think for example, 'what was Chopin trying to say when he wrote this passage' or 'why did he write with this note?'"

"That really changed my perspective when I play. It made me see the notes less as just notes, but that it's the composer trying to convey his message through the music."

As Christian continues to grow as a musician and a person, he is thankful for his family. "I'm blessed, they're really supportive of my journey."

"That also motivates me and also I just love music."

