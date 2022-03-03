A tribute to Ukraine

Russia's monstrous, unprovoked attack on Ukraine, a fledgling democracy whose people have demonstrated extraordinary courage and resolve in the face of unspeakable horror, moved us at Classical KC to do something, however small, to show our solidarity with that besieged nation.

We invite you to listen to a Kansas City Symphony performance of "The Great Gate Kiev" — the best-known section of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" — not just because it refers to the capital of Ukraine and one of Eastern Europe's oldest cities, but because its ringing and resplendent chorale reminds us that inspiration and hope are to be found even in a world plunged into darkness.

Performance Details:

"Pictures at an Exhibition - The Great Gate of Kiev"

by Modest Mussorgsky, arr. by Maurice Ravel

Michael Stern and The Kansas City Symphony

Live performance in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, January 2019

