KCUR + NPR Arts

A tribute to Ukraine

KCUR | By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published March 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST
Hartmann_2_cm copy.jpg
Viktor Hartmann
/
Public Domain
"Plan for a City Gate in Kiev" by artist Viktor Hartmann

In light of recent events, Classical KC invites you to experience a Kansas City Symphony performance of Modest Mussorgsky's "The Great Gate of Kiev" as arranged by Maurice Ravel. Dan Margolies and symphony Music Director Michael Stern put the work in historical, musical and human context.

Russia's monstrous, unprovoked attack on Ukraine, a fledgling democracy whose people have demonstrated extraordinary courage and resolve in the face of unspeakable horror, moved us at Classical KC to do something, however small, to show our solidarity with that besieged nation.

We invite you to listen to a Kansas City Symphony performance of "The Great Gate Kiev" — the best-known section of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" — not just because it refers to the capital of Ukraine and one of Eastern Europe's oldest cities, but because its ringing and resplendent chorale reminds us that inspiration and hope are to be found even in a world plunged into darkness.

Performance Details:

"Pictures at an Exhibition - The Great Gate of Kiev"
by Modest Mussorgsky, arr. by Maurice Ravel
Michael Stern and The Kansas City Symphony
Live performance in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, January 2019

Ukraine Classical KC Local music classical music
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
