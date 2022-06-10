© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The theme to 'Jurassic Park' hasn't aged a day

By Tim Greiving
Published June 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
A crowd entering the theater to see <em>Jurassic Park</em>, photographed on October 5, 1993.
Fairfax Media Archives
/
Fairfax Media via Getty Images
A crowd entering the theater to see <em>Jurassic Park</em>, photographed on October 5, 1993.

You know it. Everybody does.

In 1993, composer John Williams' theme for Jurassic Park defied traditional monster-movie musical tropes – instead of horror, Williams wrote a hymn for Steven Spielberg's summer movie smash. And, true to form for Williams, its grand melody has been unforgettable ever since.

The score has been covered, parodied and used as the theme to more than a few weddings. In an interview with NPR Jeff Goldblum, who played chaotician Ian Malcolm in the original film, remembers a lyrical treatment he stumbled upon online:

"In Jurassic Park / scary in the dark / I'm so scared that I'll / Be eaten..."

