John Williams' musical legacy: ‘What he’s forgotten about music, most people never knew’

Guests

Michael Stern, Music Director - The Kansas City Symphony

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor - The Kansas City Symphony

Mitch Brian, Film Studies Professor - UMKC College of Arts and Sciences

Music heard in this story:

All music by John Williams

Han Solo and The Princess

from "The Empire Strikes Back"

John Williams and The London Symphony Orchestra

Adventures on Earth (from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial)

Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic

The Forest Battle

from "Return of the Jedi"

John Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra

The Mountain

from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"

