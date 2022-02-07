John Williams' musical legacy: ‘What he’s forgotten about music, most people never knew’
Famed American composer John Williams turned 90 on February 8. Celebrate his birthday with Classical KC as local experts in film and music reflect on his music and legacy.
Guests
Michael Stern, Music Director - The Kansas City Symphony
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor - The Kansas City Symphony
Mitch Brian, Film Studies Professor - UMKC College of Arts and Sciences
Music heard in this story:
All music by John Williams
Han Solo and The Princess
from "The Empire Strikes Back"
John Williams and The London Symphony Orchestra
Adventures on Earth (from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial)
Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic
The Forest Battle
from "Return of the Jedi"
John Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra
The Mountain
from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"
