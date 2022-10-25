Enjoy The Crossing's Tiny Desk Concert

When the vocal ensemble named The Crossing — also known as "America's most astonishing choir" — warmed up behind the Tiny Desk, it reminded me once again how joyful and powerful it can feel to sing together with a group of people. Singing in a choir is a music-making activity shared by more than 54 million Americans, according to recent research by Chorus America.

While the Philadelphia-based choir and its forward-thinking director Donald Nally enjoy the accolades, including a pair of Grammy awards, the most important thing for them is the clear, precise singing of brand new music. They have commissioned and debuted nearly 110 new works by composers including Caroline Shaw, David Lang, John Luther Adams, Gavin Bryars and Shara Nova, whose brand new work, Titration, was the focus of this performance. The Crossing performed the work's world premiere in Montana just four days before visiting NPR.

Nova's music, which "looks at how we deal with difficult emotions," she says, requires a wide range of tone and color from the choir. Voices softly enter in translucent layers, a reminder of Renaissance traditions, or bark in a way that conjures up the early American shape-note singing style.

During sound check, Nally stopped the singers to coax a slightly different pronunciation or tweak a volume. And through it all, they sang with power and precision — and with smiles on their faces.



SET LIST

From Titration by Shara Nova

Turn Ya Head

Safety In Peril or Calm

I'm So Mad I Could Spit Nails

Pulses



MUSICIANS

Donald Nally: conductor

Kevin Vondrak: assistant conductor



Choir

Katy Avery

Karen Blanchard

Micah Dingler

Joanna Gates

Dimitri German

Steven Hyder

A.J. Keller

Lauren Kelly

Anika Kildegaard

Maren Montalbano

Daniel O'Dea

Kyle Sackett

Rebecca Siler

Tiana Sorenson

Daniel Spratlan

Daniel Taylor

Shari Wilson



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Tom Huizenga

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Series Creator: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Michael Zamora, Pierre Kattar

Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault

Production Assistants: Jill Britton

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Maia Stern

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

