Broadway's 'Fiddler' brings her musical nourishment to Kansas City

When you hear the word "fiddle," you might immediately think of the 1964 musical "Fiddler on the Roof."

For violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins, the allure of the fiddle beckoned her into the world of Broadway - but not until she had years of classical training under her belt.

"I grew up Lutheran and the Baroque music in the church was very inspiring to me on Sundays. But on Saturdays, I watched Warner Brothers cartoons and little did I know it, but I was actually learning some of the seminal works of classical music," she says.

That interest in classical music led her to degrees from the Eastman and Manhattan Schools of Music. And after a career as an orchestral and solo performer, the opportunity to be on Broadway arose.

