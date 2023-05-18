This renowned violist is sharing mentorship and music with students in Kansas City's historic Northeast

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jordan Bak

Kyla Pitts-Zevin

Jaqueline Marquez Salgado

Program

Wild Purple

by Joan Tower

Jordan Bak - viola

Untitled

by Rebecca Clarke

Jordan Bak - viola

Ji Yung Lee - piano

Wending

by Jefferey Mumford

Jordan Bak - viola

The Ecstasy of Love

by Harrison Leslie Adams Jr.

Jordan Bak - viola

Lara Downes - piano

Oblivion

by Astor Piazzolla

Atle Sponberg - violin

Hilde Sponberg Hansen - cello

Orkester Innlandet

You can learn more about Jordan and his free May 21st Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery concert at hjseries.org. More information about Harmony Project KC can be found at necc-kc.org.