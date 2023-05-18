© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

This renowned violist is sharing mentorship and music with students in Kansas City's historic Northeast

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published May 18, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT
Violinist Jaqueline Marquez Salgado (left) with fellow members of Harmony Project KC / Violist Jordan Bak

Renowned violist Jordan Bak understands the importance of sharing the arts with young musicians such as the students of Harmony Project KC. Brooke Knoll speaks with Jordan, alongside Kyla Pitts-Zevin and Jaqueline Marquez Salgado from Harmony Project about the transformative power of music. Learn about their Harriman-Jewell Series collaboration and hear recordings of Jordan playing music by Joan Tower, Rebecca Clarke, Jeffrey Mumford and Harrison Leslie Adams, Jr.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jordan Bak
Kyla Pitts-Zevin
Jaqueline Marquez Salgado

Program

Wild Purple
by Joan Tower
Jordan Bak - viola

Untitled
by Rebecca Clarke
Jordan Bak - viola
Ji Yung Lee - piano

Wending
by Jefferey Mumford
Jordan Bak - viola

The Ecstasy of Love
by Harrison Leslie Adams Jr.
Jordan Bak - viola
Lara Downes - piano

Oblivion
by Astor Piazzolla
Atle Sponberg - violin
Hilde Sponberg Hansen - cello
Orkester Innlandet

You can learn more about Jordan and his free May 21st Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery concert at hjseries.org. More information about Harmony Project KC can be found at necc-kc.org.

Kansas City Local Feature Historic NortheastClassical KCclassical musicHarriman-Jewell
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
