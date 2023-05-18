This renowned violist is sharing mentorship and music with students in Kansas City's historic Northeast
Renowned violist Jordan Bak understands the importance of sharing the arts with young musicians such as the students of Harmony Project KC. Brooke Knoll speaks with Jordan, alongside Kyla Pitts-Zevin and Jaqueline Marquez Salgado from Harmony Project about the transformative power of music. Learn about their Harriman-Jewell Series collaboration and hear recordings of Jordan playing music by Joan Tower, Rebecca Clarke, Jeffrey Mumford and Harrison Leslie Adams, Jr.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Jordan Bak
Kyla Pitts-Zevin
Jaqueline Marquez Salgado
Program
Wild Purple
by Joan Tower
Jordan Bak - viola
Untitled
by Rebecca Clarke
Jordan Bak - viola
Ji Yung Lee - piano
Wending
by Jefferey Mumford
Jordan Bak - viola
The Ecstasy of Love
by Harrison Leslie Adams Jr.
Jordan Bak - viola
Lara Downes - piano
Oblivion
by Astor Piazzolla
Atle Sponberg - violin
Hilde Sponberg Hansen - cello
Orkester Innlandet
You can learn more about Jordan and his free May 21st Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery concert at hjseries.org. More information about Harmony Project KC can be found at necc-kc.org.