The Classical KC Concert Hall: Ensemble Ibérica

Brooke Knoll

Danza del Hacha

by Antonio Martín y Coll

Camino Viejo

by Ítalo Pedrotti

Sasha

traditional - Bolivia

Male Consuelito

traditional - Mexico

Lady of the Island - Humours of Lissadell - Virginia Reel

by Francis O'Neill, Paddy Killoran

traditional Scottish country dance

Fado Portuguese

Amália Rodigues

Nathalie Pires - vocals

Sabiá

Antonio Carlos Jobim, lyrics by Chico Buarque

Bruno Bessa - vocals

Barco Negro

by Caco Velho - Piratini, lyrics by David Mourao Ferreira

Nathalie Pires - vocals

Ondas do mar de Vigo

by Cantigas de Amigo - Martin Codax

Havilah Bruders - vocals

Maria la Portuguesa

by Carlos Cano

Nathalie Pires - vocals

Rojotango

by Pablo Ziegler

Bruno Bessa - vocals

Abrazar

by Nadia Larcher

Nadia Larcher - vocals, percussion

You can learn more about Ensemble Ibérica and their upcoming concerts at ensembleiberica.org.