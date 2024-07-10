Kansas House District 108

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 108 includes narrow portions of Lenexa, Overland Park and Olathe between 87th and 127th streets. Democratic incumbent Brandon Woodard is running unopposed for this seat.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.



Democrat

Brandon Woodard (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Brandon Woodard is a fundraiser at the AIDS Service Foundation of Greater Kansas City, a community organizer and advocate. He was first elected in 2019.

Woodard es recaudador de fondos en la AIDS Service Foundation of Greater Kansas City, organizador comunitario y defensor. Fue elegido en 2019.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Woodard, a ranking minority member of the Higher Education Budget and Elections committees, wants to make Kansas elected leaders more accountable, invest in education and ensure responsible government spending in Topeka. He supports Medicaid expansion, access to affordable health insurance, reproductive rights and increasing the minimum wage. Woodard sponsored a bill that would release people convicted on drug charges involving marijuana (HB 2363). He also sponsored HB 2349, a 2023 bill that would abolish the death penalty and create the crime of aggravated murder.

Woodard, miembro minoritario de los comités de Presupuesto de Educación Superior y Elecciones, quiere que los líderes electos de Kansas rindan cuentas, inviertan en educación y garanticen un gasto público responsable en Topeka. Apoya la ampliación de Medicaid, el acceso a seguros de salud costeables, los derechos reproductivos y el aumento del salario mínimo. Woodard patrocinó un proyecto de ley que liberaría a las personas condenadas por cargos de drogas relacionados con la marihuana (HB 2363). También patrocinó HB 2349, un proyecto de ley 2023 que aboliría la pena de muerte y crearía el delito de asesinato con agravantes.



Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.