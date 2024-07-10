U.S. House: Kansas 4th District

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas' 4th Congressional District includes Wichita, Newton, Pratt and areas south to the Oklahoma border. Incumbent Ron Estes, a Republican, is running for another two-year term.

Republican incumbent Ron Estes is running for re-election, and Esau Freeman is running in the 2024 Democratic primary.

U.S. representatives serve two-year terms.

Republicans

Ron Estes (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Rep. Ron Estes was first elected to Congress in 2017, after Rep. Mike Pompeo left to become the director of the CIA under then-President Donald Trump. Before entering Congress, Estes was the state treasurer and was an engineer who consulted with the aerospace, manufacturing and energy industries.

En el 2017, el representante Ron Estes fue elegido por primera vez al Congreso , después de que el representante Mike Pompeo dejó su puesto para convertirse en director de la CIA bajo el entonces presidente Donald Trump. Antes de entrar en el Congreso, Estes fue tesorero del estado y fue ingeniero consultor en las industrias aeroespaciales, de manufacturas y energéticas.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Estes frequently votes with the Republican Party majority. He has voted against the spending bills intended to avoid a government shutdown, as part of a large bloc of Republicans eager to extract larger spending cuts from the Biden administration. He opposes abortion rights, supports stronger security at the southern border and voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, which is responsible for setting tax policy, and supported legislation to enhance the child tax credit.

Estes suele votar con la mayoría del Partido Republicano. Ha votado en contra de los proyectos de ley de gastos destinados a evitar un cierre del gobierno, como parte de un amplio bloqueo de los republicanos deseosos de obtener mayores recortes de gastos de la administración Biden. Se opone al derecho al aborto, apoya una mayor seguridad en la frontera sur y votó a favor de manda al secretario de Seguridad Nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas al juicio político. Forma parte del Comité de Métodos y Medios de la Cámara de Representantes, (House Ways and Means Committee) responsable de fijar la política fiscal, y apoyó la legislación para aumentar el crédito impositivo para familias con hijos.

Democrats

Esau Freeman

Political bio / Biografía política

Born in Wichita, Esau Freeman was raised in Rose Hill and earned a general studies bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University. Married, he resides in Sedgwick and has a daughter soon to attend college. In 2012, Freeman lost the Democratic primary for Congress with 29.2% of the vote. He is a business representative for Service Employees International Union Local 513.

Nacido en Wichita, Esau Freeman se crió en Rose Hill y se licenció en estudios generales de la Universidad Estatal de Wichita. Está casado, reside en Sedgwick y tiene una hija que pronto asistirá a la Universidad de Oregón. En el 2012, Freeman perdió en las elecciones primarias demócratas al Congreso con el 29.2% de los votos. Es representante empresarial del Sindicato Internacional de Empleados de Servicios Local 513.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Freeman supports abortion rights. “I don’t think anybody has the right to tell my wife or daughter or any woman what to do with their body.” On cannabis: He is for overturning nonviolent cannabis convictions. To prevent gun violence, he supports a three-day waiting period prior to purchase and increasing the legal age of purchase to 21. On Israel and Ukraine: “I think we should protect Israel if Israel is attacked. I’m not supportive of giving weapons to Israel to do further damage to the Palestinian people.” He fully supports funding for Ukraine.

Freeman apoya el derecho al aborto. "No creo que nadie tenga derecho a decirle a mi mujer o a mi hija o a cualquier mujer lo que tiene que hacer con su cuerpo". Sobre el cannabis: está a favor de anular las condenas por delitos no violentos relacionados con el cannabis. Para prevenir la violencia armada, apoya un periodo de espera de tres días antes de la compra de armas y aumentar la edad legal de compra a 21 años. Sobre Israel y Ucrania: "Si Israel es atacado, creo que debemos protegerlo. Y no soy partidario de dar armas a Israel para que haga más daño al pueblo palestino". Apoya plenamente la ayuda financiera para Ucrania.