Kansas House District 16

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 16 in Johnson County covers parts of Overland Park. Democratic incumbent Linda Featherston is running unopposed for this seat.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.

Democrats

Linda Featherston (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Linda Featherston was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020. Featherston is a pianist and has volunteered for numerous organizations including Shawnee Mission schools and Girl Scouts.

Linda Featherston fue elegida por primera vez a la Cámara de Representantes en el año 2020. Featherston es pianista y se ha ofrecido como voluntaria para numerosas organizaciones, incluidas las escuelas de Shawnee Mission y Girl Scouts.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Featherston serves on the Water, Education and Agriculture and Natural Resources committees and is the ranking minority member on the Local Government committee. In 2023, Featherston introduced HB 2029 on behalf of advocacy groups. The bill proposed extending the possible time of protection orders in certain cases. In 2023, Featherston also sponsored HB 2363, a bill that would release individuals convicted of offenses involving marijuana from their sentences. Featherston said her number one issue is fully funding public schools and supporting special education. Featherston also supports expanding Medicaid and common sense gun laws.

Featherston sirve en los comités de Agua, Educación, y Agricultura y Recursos Naturales y es el miembro minoritario de mayor rango en el comité de Gobierno Local. En el 2023, Featherston introdujo HB 2029 en nombre de grupos de activismo judicial. El proyecto de ley proponía ampliar el periodo de vigencia de las órdenes de protección en ciertos casos. En 2023, Featherston también patrocinó HB 2363, un proyecto de ley que liberaría de sus sentencias a las personas condenadas por delitos relacionados con la marihuana. Featherston dijo que su tema número uno es la plena financiación de las escuelas públicas y el apoyo a la educación especial. Featherston también apoya la expansión de Medicaid y leyes de armas con sentido común.

Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.

