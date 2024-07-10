Kansas House District 17

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 17 in Johnson County includes parts of Shawnee and Lenexa, mainly between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 87th Street Parkway. Democratic incumbent Jo Ella Hoye is running unopposed for re-election.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.



Democrats

Jo Ella Hoye (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Jo Ella Hoye of Lenexa describes herself as a committed public servant. She has volunteered for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and at one point was the Kansas chapter leader. She has been vice chair of the Lenexa Planning Commission and a trustee for Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church.

Jo Ella Hoye de Lenexa se describe a sí misma como una servidora pública comprometida. Ella ha sido voluntaria del grupo Madres que Demandan Acción Para Sentido Común Contra las Armas en America (Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America) y en un momento fue la líder de las actividades de la organización en Kansas. Ha sido vicepresidenta de la Comisión de Planificación de Lenexa y miembra de la mesa directiva de la Iglesia Unitaria Universalista de Shawnee Mission.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

The ranking minority member on the state and federal affairs committee, Hoye is also on the transportation committee and the 2021 Special Committee on Education. She believes that teachers should have access to training and the right to due process and that the state must maintain high standards for licensing and hiring teachers. “Schools should have the capacity to hire student support services staff and prioritize the needs of our most vulnerable students,” her website said. Sensible gun laws have also been a priority. “I will continue working to prevent our gun laws from being rolled back,” she said on her website. “I oppose bills to arm teachers or allow guns in K-12 classrooms.”

Líder minoritario en la Comisión de Asuntos Estatales y Federales, Hoye también forma parte de la Comisión de Transportes y de la Comisión Especial de Educación del 2021. Considera que los maestros deben tener acceso a una buena formación o entrenamiento y el derecho al debido proceso, y que el Estado debe mantener altos estándares para la concesión de licencias y la contratación de los mismos. "Las escuelas deben tener la capacidad de contratar personal de servicios de apoyo a los estudiantes y dar prioridad a las necesidades de nuestros estudiantes más vulnerables", dice en su página web. Las leyes sensatas sobre armas también han sido una prioridad. "Seguiré trabajando para evitar que nuestras leyes sobre armas de fuego sean rebocadas", afirma en su página web. "Me opongo a los proyectos de ley para armar a los maestros o permitir armas en las aulas K-12".

Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.